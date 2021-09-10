New York Fashion Week: trends for spring-summer looks

the season Spring-Summer 2022 already started with the New York Fashion Week! The event started on Wednesday (08) and marks the resumption of the international fashion shows, as well as kick-starting the face-to-face fashion weeks (we’ll soon have London, Milan and Paris!).

And, if you’re passionate about fashion and were missing the inspirations coming from fashion shows, the purepeople below presents some bets from brands that have been through the “Big Apple” and have everything to be in your closet very soon.

1. Fringes

The new season will come full of movement! New to the NYFW physical fashion shows after two virtual editions, the Brazilian PatBo showed, in different looks, the power and versatility of the fringes. This season, they appear much lighter than the western style, a fever in previous editions of fashion week.

In different fabrics, sometimes more fluid, sometimes more structured, the fringes were also present on the runway of Proenza Schouler, a New York brand under the command of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

The brand, by the way, is among the eleven that formed the Fashion Alliance, an initiative by which a group of brands committed to presenting new collections at NYFW in the next three seasons. The decision came about because of the option of traditional names from the New York fashion week, such as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors, who decided not to present their new designs there.