Next opponent, Atlético-GO has been a stone in Corinthians’s shoe | corinthians

Responsible for eliminating Timão in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil in June this year, the club from Goiás will arrive for the game on Sunday, at 18:15 (GMT), at Antônio Accioly, with an unbeaten record of six matches in duels against Corinthians.
The last victory came in the first round of Brasileirão 2017, 1-0, with a goal by Rodriguinho (remember the video above).
Since then, there have been three Corinthians defeats and three draws. In 2021, the teams have already faced each other three times, with two wins for Dragão and a goalless draw that eliminated Corinthians from the Copa do Brasil.
Gustavo Mosquito in Corinthians’ duel against Atlético-GO for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency
Historically, the duel is well balanced: Corinthians won six, Atlético-GO won five and in four games the score was the same.
Some of Dragão’s victories were impressive: in 2017, leader Timão lost 1-0 to the then lantern at the turn of the turn, in a game that caused turmoil for Fábio Carille and his followers.
In 2017, Corinthians lost 1-0 to Atlético-GO
Later, in 2010, Dragão won both duels against Corinthians, who dreamed of the title: 3-1 in Goiânia, still under the command of Mano Menezes, and months later by 4-3 at Pacaembu, in a game that won. end of coach Adilson Batista’s short spell at Timão.
