Neymar scores, passes Romário and Zico and becomes the national top scorer in the qualifiers | Brazilian Team

With the goal scored this Thursday, against Peru, at the Arena de Pernambuco, Neymar passed Zico and Romário and became the top scorer of the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers. Now he has 12, against 11 goals from Zico and Romário.
Neymar reached 69 goals in 113 games with the national team shirt. In the Fifa count, without selection matches against clubs and combined, there are eight to go before Neymar reach Pelé (77 goals). The King, however, has 95 goals with the national team shirt
Kaká, Luís Fabiano, Ronaldo and Tostão appear right after the statistics, with ten goals each.
And it wasn’t just this mark that Neymar reached. It was his sixth goal against Peru, passing Tostão, who has five against the Peruvians. The current shirt 10 of the Seleção, then, becomes the top scorer in the match.
Neymar scored in six qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup and also scored in four more clashes in the current edition. See the list below.
Remember the matches that Neymar scored in the Qualifiers
2018 World Cup Qualifiers:
– Ecuador 0 x 3 Brazil
– Brazil 2 x 1 Colombia
– Brazil 5 x 0 Bolivia
– Brazil 3 x 0 Argentina
– Uruguay 1 x 4 Brazil
– Brazil 3 x 0 Paraguay
World Cup 2022 Qualifiers:
– Peru 2 x 4 Brazil (three goals)
– Brazil 2 x 0 Ecuador (one)
– Paraguay 0 x 2 Brazil (one)
– Brazil x Peru (one)
