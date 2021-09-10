Nine cities suspend third dose of vaccine against covid in the elderly

At least nine cities in São Paulo decided to suspend the application of the third dose in the elderly, which began on Monday (6) in the state. As their main justification, the municipalities cite the impasse between the state government and the Ministry of Health on which vaccine should be used as an additional dose.

In a technical note, the Ministry of Health provides that people over 70 years of age should be vaccinated preferably with Pfizer or, alternatively, with AstraZeneca or Janssen. The government of São Paulo, however, anticipated the start of the application for this week, using Coronavac, as well as Pfizer and AstraZeneca – at least until the beginning of the national calendar of the third dose, starting on the 15th.

The measure has led to criticism from experts, who cite studies pointing to a lower effectiveness of the Chinese vaccine among the elderly. To justify his decision, Governor João Doria (PSDB) yesterday summoned scientists and members of his government to defend the use of Coronavac in the third dose of the elderly. The measure, he argued, would make it possible to reserve other immunizers to advance the vaccination of other adults, youth and children.

In a statement, the city of Taboão da Serra informed that, together with seven other cities that make up the collegiate council of municipalities – Embu das Artes, Itapecerica da Serra, Juquitiba, São Lourenço da Serra, Embu-Guaçu, Cotia and Vargem Grande Paulista – , decided to temporarily suspend the application of the third dose.

Without mentioning a new date, local authorities are still defining whether the application of the booster dose will be suspended until September 15, when the Ministry is expected to deliver more doses of Pfizer. If this does not happen until the 15th, the Municipal Health Department of Taboão da Serra said it will follow the guidance of the state government, applying the available vaccine. A similar measure was taken in Araras, where it has already been announced that vaccination with the third dose will be delayed.

Reviews

The decision to prioritize Coronavac in strengthening the elderly has met resistance from the public and is criticized by experts. The main reason is that this vaccine creates less protection for the group, although it is still recommended for other age groups.

Doria, however, returned to defending its use. “The government of São Paulo reinforces the effectiveness of Coronavac as a booster dose. It is an important clarification in the face of disparate news,” he said, stressing that “it is necessary to clearly restore the information”. So far, Coronavac corresponds to 99% of the approximately 16 thousand applied reinforcements, according to the Department of Health.

“All vaccines given in the second and third doses increase the so-called immunological memory”, emphasized the State Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, in support of Coronavac. For the scientists on Doria’s team, there would not be enough scientific evidence to link Coronavac itself with the loss of protection against covid over time. According to them, this behavior would also be observed in groups that are more vulnerable to other types of vaccine.

For the clinical director of the HC, physician Eloisa Bonfá, “it is worth doing with the available vaccine, which has already proven effective. It is a team that is winning”. “Lack of evidence cannot be used as evidence for or against.” She ponders that Coronavac “reduced 88% of admissions and 86% of covid deaths in a study of 10.2 million people, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, in London.

And João Gabbardo, coordinator of the government’s Scientific Committee, warned that “whoever took AstraZeneca or Pfizer has been waiting for months for the 2nd dose and is not protected for the Delta variant.” “When we put Coronavac as an additional dose, the goal is to have more specific vaccines to speed up for those who are waiting.”