No PIX? Deputy announces proposal to ban PIX in the state of So Paulo

This week, deputy Paulo Campos Machado (Avante) announced a new proposal that could directly impact the use of PIX by residents of the state of São Paulo if approved. The text defines that this form of payment is suspended until the Central Bank (BC) creates a mechanism capable of inhibiting the action of criminals. According to him, the purpose of the proposal is to add a new layer of protection in this form of payment and thus reduce the amount of PIX-related crimes, including scams and lightning kidnapping, an action that has returned to concern security authorities in recent months after the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) reports an increase of 39.1% this year compared to the same period in 2020.

The proposal of the São Paulo deputy has not yet been ruled by the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo, but it is still being processed and, if approved, will force users to return with payments via TED or DOC, which, unlike PIX, are not instantaneous and are limited to days business hours and business hours. It is worth mentioning that the Central Bank recently decided to impose new rules on the PIX in order to increase the security of the system, reducing the sending limit to R$1,000 at night between 8:00 pm and 6:00 am. In addition, currently banking institutions can retain the transfer amount for up to 30 minutes during the day or 1:00 at night, a measure that is also sufficient to provide more security to customers.