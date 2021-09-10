North Korea Celebrates National Day with Missile-Free Military Parade

North Korea celebrated 73 years of its foundation with a military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, at dawn from Wednesday to Thursday (Wednesday afternoon in Brazil). The state press of the dictatorship published images that show a more discreet parade, without the display of tanks or ballistic missiles, but with the presence of machines, tractors, fire trucks and teams in protective suits.

The parade was overseen by dictator Kim Jong-un, who did not speak. A senior regime official spoke to the public, defending the country’s socialist system and claiming success in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, according to NK News, a North Korean specialized website, citing the local state newspaper.

Unlike previous stops, this parade did not emphasize North Korea’s military might and military weapons; the biggest defense equipment displayed during the parade were artillery units transported by tractors. Troops also paraded with rifles, rocket launchers and other conventional weapons.

Troops of “anti-epidemic emergency fighters” marched in orange biological and chemical hazard protection suits and gas masks. Reservists, farmers, factory workers, university students, police units, among others, also participated in the celebration.

In the videos shown on state television, none of the people attending the event in Kim Il-Sung Square wore protective masks against the coronavirus. Kim was seen at various times surrounded by crowds, who greeted him. North Korea claims not to have registered Covid-19 cases on its territory.

Before the parade, Kim – who appeared thinner – hosted a banquet for “innovators of work and people with merit” outside the headquarters of the Workers’ Party in the North Korean capital, according to the dictatorship’s press.

Last June, the North Korean dictator declared that the country’s food situation was in “a tense situation” after damage to crops caused by the passage of a typhoon. Two weeks later, Kim revealed that there had been a “serious incident” related to the pandemic, without giving details about the matter.

Recently, the International Atomic Energy Agency assessed that North Korea has resumed operations at its nuclear reactor.

This Thursday’s military parade is the third to take place overnight in recent months, after parades held on October 10, 2020 and January 14, 2021, in which intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles were exhibited, plus other new weapons, according to NK News.

This is also the first parade after Joe Biden’s inauguration for the US presidency. The Democratic government has said it will use diplomatic methods to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea and has shown no interest in easing sanctions against the country, a demand by the Kim regime.

North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un greets workers during celebration of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Pyongyang, September 8 | EFE/EPA/KCNA

Military parade at Kim Il-Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9 | EFE/EPA/KCNA

Military parade on Kim Il-Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9 | EFE/EPA/KCNA

Military parade at Kim Il-Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9 | EFE/EPA/KCNA

Military parade at Kim Il-Sung Square, Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9 | EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un waves to the audience during a military parade celebrating the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Pyongyang, September 9 | EFE/EPA/KCNA