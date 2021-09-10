Nubank will pay researchers who identify bugs in the app

Nubank announced, this Thursday (9), its new Bug Bounty program, in partnership with HackerOne, the largest community of ethical hackers in the world. The goal is for Information Security researchers to find vulnerabilities or flaws in fintech’s application. Participants who identify problems in the Nubank system will receive a cash reward.

Despite the official announcement on Thursday, the initiative has been running in beta since the beginning of the year with “some of the leading security researchers in the tech community”.

According to David Currie, head of Information Security at Nubank (CISO), the action is part of the “continuous exercise carried out by fintech’s security area to ensure the integrity of customer information, in addition to bringing the company closer to the research community.”

How does the program work?

Rewards program will be managed by HackerOne platform.

The program will be carried out through HackerOne, a platform that brings together researchers from around the world committed to improving the security of the systems of large companies, including Twitter, Uber and Spotify.

Nubank’s Information Security team invited the best-rated Brazilian researchers on HackerOne to point out bugs and flaws in the app.