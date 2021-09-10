Of the 4 species of anaconda existing in the world, 3 of them are found in Brazil

Juliana Terra, PhD in ecology from the University of São Paulo (USP) and coordinator of a project aimed at anacondas in the Bonito region (MS), explains that although the four species have their particularities, they all share some characteristics in common. Are they:

Murinus Eunectes (Green anaconda)

(Green anaconda) Eunectes Notaeus (Yellow Anaconda)

(Yellow Anaconda) Eunectes beniensis (Anaconda de bene)

(Anaconda de bene) Eunectes deschauenseei (Mottled anaconda)

“These are species found always associated with aquatic environments, where they carry out their activities such as hunting and reproduction, among others. So much so that the genus of the anacondas is Eunectes, a Greek word. If separate the ‘I’, this means good and easy; and ‘Nektes’ means a swimmer, that is, he is a good swimmer”, explains Juliana.

Green anaconda – Murinus Eunectes

Eunectes murinus is known as the true anaconda, but specifically as the green anaconda, because it has a background color that is an olive green. This color tone can even be a little darker or lighter, reaching a brown hue.

“It is the species of anaconda with the most information available so far. It has a wide geographic distribution and can be widely found in South America in countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, French Guiana, Suriname and Brazil”, emphasizes Juliana.

Also according to the expert, green anaconda are not often found in the south of South America, with Paraguay probably being the southern limit of their distribution. An interesting feature of the species is the mating system.

“Mating is quite different. It is a polyandrous and aggregating system, called the reproduction cake, that is, it is a female that releases the pheromone that attracts one or more males. They find females through chemoreception and they can have up to 10 males in the cake. As females are much larger than males, people usually confuse the males in the breeding cake with chicks, and think that it is a nest, when in fact they are reproducing adults”, says Juliana.

Heavy and long, the green anaconda is also the largest species of anaconda that exists. Males can reach an average of 3.5m in length, while adult females can reach 5m. In rarer cases, they can reach larger sizes, up to 6m.

“Due to the imposing and large size of the females, they always look bigger than they are. All of them have sexual dimorphism, that is, males are always smaller than females”, says Juliana.

As for food, large adult females can feed on medium-sized mammals. For males, water birds are important food resources.