Of the 4 species of anaconda existing in the world, 3 of them are found in Brazil

Juliana Terra, PhD in ecology from the University of São Paulo (USP) and coordinator of a project aimed at anacondas in the Bonito region (MS), explains that although the four species have their particularities, they all share some characteristics in common. Are they:
- Murinus Eunectes (Green anaconda)
- Eunectes Notaeus (Yellow Anaconda)
- Eunectes beniensis (Anaconda de bene)
- Eunectes deschauenseei (Mottled anaconda)
“These are species found always associated with aquatic environments, where they carry out their activities such as hunting and reproduction, among others. So much so that the genus of the anacondas is Eunectes, a Greek word. If separate the ‘I’, this means good and easy; and ‘Nektes’ means a swimmer, that is, he is a good swimmer”, explains Juliana.
Green anaconda – Murinus Eunectes
Eunectes murinus is known as the true anaconda, but specifically as the green anaconda, because it has a background color that is an olive green. This color tone can even be a little darker or lighter, reaching a brown hue.
“It is the species of anaconda with the most information available so far. It has a wide geographic distribution and can be widely found in South America in countries such as Venezuela, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, French Guiana, Suriname and Brazil”, emphasizes Juliana.
Also according to the expert, green anaconda are not often found in the south of South America, with Paraguay probably being the southern limit of their distribution. An interesting feature of the species is the mating system.
“Mating is quite different. It is a polyandrous and aggregating system, called the reproduction cake, that is, it is a female that releases the pheromone that attracts one or more males. They find females through chemoreception and they can have up to 10 males in the cake. As females are much larger than males, people usually confuse the males in the breeding cake with chicks, and think that it is a nest, when in fact they are reproducing adults”, says Juliana.
Heavy and long, the green anaconda is also the largest species of anaconda that exists. Males can reach an average of 3.5m in length, while adult females can reach 5m. In rarer cases, they can reach larger sizes, up to 6m.
“Due to the imposing and large size of the females, they always look bigger than they are. All of them have sexual dimorphism, that is, males are always smaller than females”, says Juliana.
As for food, large adult females can feed on medium-sized mammals. For males, water birds are important food resources.
Yellow anaconda – Eunectes Notaeus
The yellow anaconda, also known as the Pantanal anaconda, has the scientific name Eunectes Notaeus, because of its yellowish background. The species occurs in floodable areas of the Paraguay and Paraná river basins.
“In the Paraguay basin, it occurs in the Pantanal region that covers Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso, in addition to Paraguay and Bolivia. In the Paraná basin, however, it can be found in wetlands in Argentina”, says Juliana.
According to the specialist, it is a species that is considered large. Females can reach a maximum of 4m in length and males around 2.5m. Females can also feed on medium-sized animals, and waterfowl are also prey consumed by both sexes.
Anaconda de Bene – Eunectes beniensis
Sucuri de bene, which has a scientific name Eunectes beniensis, was thus identified because of the place where it was first seen, in the Department of bene, in Bolivia, and soon after, in the same country, in the Department of Pando.
As for morphology, it falls between the two previous species (yellow and green anacondas). So much so that the first individuals were considered hybrids of these two species. It is a snake little studied and therefore little basic information about the biology of this animal is known.
As for size, the species is considered medium-sized. Adult males measure around 2m in length and females around 3m.
Spotted anaconda – Eunectes deschauenseei
In Brazil, the mottled anaconda, Eunectes deschauenseei, It is found in seasonally flooded areas in the state of Pará, Ilha de Marajó, Santarém, and Amapá, in the Lower Amazon region. In addition to Brazil, it can be found in French Guiana.
In terms of morphology, it is between the yellow and green anacondas, resembling a little more yellow. This, as well as the Sucuri de bene, is another species that has been little studied. Most of the existing information is from field observations:
“Basic information about the natural history of the species is lacking, such as diet, activity, reproduction, use of the environment. All this basic information is extremely important to be weighed in conservation plans, for example”, stresses Juliana.
Of the four species of anacondas, this is possibly the smallest of them. Males barely reach two meters and females, around 3 meters.