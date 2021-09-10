Official Game Explains Laurence Fishburne’s Absence of Morpheus

After a long wait, the first trailer for Matrix 4 finally hit the internet. The preview featured the return of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, as well as the introduction of new characters played by Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris. Something that caught the attention of many fans was the absence of Morpheus, played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy. Who explains this disappearance is the game The Matrix Online, released between 2005 and 2009.

Laurence Fishburne had already confirmed in an interview on Collider website that he is not part of the Matrix 4 cast.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“I’m not in the new Matrix movie, and you have to ask Lana Wachowski why, since I don’t know myself,” commented the actor.

The Screen Rant website revealed how Matrix Online explains the absence of Morpheus in Matrix 4; check it out below.

Why isn’t Morpheus in Matrix 4?

The Matrix Online is the continuation of the original trilogy, which was available on the internet between 2005 and 2009. The game is part of the canon of the saga, in other words, its events influence the original story and its sequels.

The Wachowski sisters launched the MMORPG-style game as a confirmed extension in the universe of the saga, and the game came to be a hit among fans of the franchise in the 2000s.

It was in this game that Morpheus found a violent and anticlimactic outcome – which was considered by many fans as unnecessary and harmful to the character.

In chapter 1.2, the Machines refuse to return Neo’s body to Morpheus. As a result, the character coordinates terrorist attacks with the aim of revealing the most secret parts of the Matrix – such as its hidden encoding – to humanity.

Unfortunately, Morpheus’ actions force blue pill users to ignore the simulation and see the world as it really is, which causes mass hysteria in society.

Even so, Morpheus continues his journey in search of the disruption of the Matrix. Laurence Fishburne’s character places a code bomb, also known as a logic bomb, at the water treatment plant in Rumbaar.

The Matrix creates a mysterious program, called Assassin, to disrupt Morpheus’ plans. He takes the form of a masked figure and proceeds to pursue the human leader.

Unfortunately, the program doubles the Matrix encoding and manages to ambush Morpheus, who apparently dies after being shot several times.

At the time the game was still online, the death of Morpheus became one of the main topics of discussion among players. Most came to believe that the character had not really died, but representatives of the franchise confirmed the outcome.

Even so, a good part of fans continue to believe that Morpheus faked his own death, mainly because some of the character’s subordinates received an email stating that he would “disappear” shortly before his death.

Furthermore, Morpheus’ body has not been recovered, as well as Neo’s. In other words, the character may still be alive in the real world.

If Matrix 4 chooses to use the Matrix Online justification, it will probably have to explain to fans who didn’t play the game how Morpheus died.

Matrix: Resurrections opens in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021. Check out the trailer below.