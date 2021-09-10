Official Portal of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is intended this Friday (10) for the recap of adolescents aged 15 and 16 years. Anyone in this age group and has not yet received the first dose should look for one of the posts available in the city for the immunization that takes place from 9 am to 3 pm, through the password distribution system. The Municipal Health Department also updated the call date for the second dose of those people who are on time to receive the booster of the immunizing agent.

To take the first dose of the vaccine, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF, vaccination card and proof of residence. The Secretariat for Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subvap) advises that the presence of those responsible for the immunization of 15-year-old adolescents is optional, as recommended by the Public Defender of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Adolescents are being vaccinated exclusively with Pfizer’s immunizing agent, as directed by the Ministry of Health. The vaccination of adolescents is also allowed for those who complete their birthdays this month. The inclusion of new age groups of adolescents in the schedule will take place as soon as the municipality receives a new shipment of the immunizing agent.

Also this Friday, the Department of Health continues to apply the vaccine to adolescents with disabilities aged between 12 and 17 years old at two vaccination posts: Instituto Federal Fluminense (IFF/Centro) and at the Automobile Club. In the act of immunization, it is necessary to present a document that proves the deficiency; free public transport cards; documents evidencing assistance in rehabilitation centers or specialized units in the care of people with disabilities; official identity document indicating the disability; or any other document indicating that it is a person with a disability.

If there is no supporting document, vaccination will be possible based on the individual’s self-declaration. In this case, he must be informed about the crime of misrepresentation (art. 299 of the Penal Code).

NIGHT RESEARCH – Six Pre-Hospital Units (UPH) also continue with night vaccination. The vacancies were released for scheduling on this Thursday (9th).

SECOND DOSE – The Secretariat also continues to apply, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm and at specific posts, the 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those who took the 1st dose until the 9th of July. The 2nd dose of AstraZeneca is for those who took the 1st dose until July 3rd. The 2nd dose of Coronavac will also be applied for those who took the first dose until August 20th. To be vaccinated, regardless of the immunizing agent, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose.

TEENAGER REPUBLIC SCHEDULE

Friday (10): Recap for boys and girls aged 15 and 16

2nd DOSE SCHEDULE:

2nd dose of Pfizer for those who took the 1st until July 9th

2nd dose of AstraZeneca for those who took the 1st until July 3rd

2nd dose of CoronaVac for those who took the 1st until August 20th

EXCLUSIVE VACCINATION STATIONS FOR TEENAGERS:

DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD

FREDERICO SMALL MUNICIPAL SCHOOL IN URURAÍ

UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO

FAT WELL UBS

UENF CONVENTION CENTER

ESF LAGAMAR (LIGHTHOUSE OF SAO THOMÉ)

ESF STRAWBERRY

UBS ADVISOR JOSINO

PONTA DA LAMA UBSF

UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA

UBS SANTA MARIA

JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

SANTA TERESINHA PARISH (LIVESTOCK)

VACCINATION STATIONS FOR 2nd DOSE PFIZER:

DRIVE-THRU GUARUS PLAZA SHOPPING

OUR LADY OF FATIMA PARISH IN IPS NEIGHBORHOOD

FREDERICO SMALL MUNICIPAL SCHOOL IN URURAÍ

JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE

ESF LAGAMAR (LIGHTHOUSE OF SAO THOMÉ)

FAT WELL UBS

ESF STRAWBERRY

UBS ADVISOR JOSINO

PONTA DA LAMA UBSF

UBS SANTA MARIA

UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO

SÃO GONÇALO PARISH IN GOITACAZES

ASTRAZENECA AND CORONAVAC 2nd DOSE VACCINATION STATIONS:

DRIVE-THRU UENF

MUNICIPAL SPORTS FOUNDATION (FORMER AABB)

THIRD AGE CLUB

IFF GUARUS

UPH SANTO EDUARDO (CORONAVAC ONLY)

PENHA UBS (CORONAVAC ONLY)

JARDIM CARIOCA OLYMPIC VILLAGE (CORONAVAC ONLY)

CLUBE FLUMINENSE AUTOMOBILE

STUMP UBS

FAT WELL UBS

CHILD JESUS ​​PARISH OF PRAGUE AND IMMACULATE CONCEPTION IN TRANSFER

2nd DOSE ASTRAZENECA VACCINATION STATIONS:

UBSF DOERS DE MACABOO

PONTA DA LAMA UBSF

UPH MORRO DO COCO

UBSF SANTA CRUZ

UBS ADVISOR JOSINO

ESF STRAWBERRY

UBSF LAGOA DE CIMA

UBS SANTA MARIA

ESF LAGAMAR (LIGHTHOUSE OF SAO THOMÉ)

SANTA TEREZINHA PARISH IN LIVESTOCK

VACCINATION STATIONS FOR ADOLESCENTS WITH DISABILITIES:

CLUB AUTOMOBILE

DRIVE IFF CENTER