Official Portal of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes

The Municipal Health Department informs that this Thursday (09) the number of confirmed and recovered cases remains unchanged due to failures in the E-SUS system. Also according to the secretariat, the E-SUS has been slow to insert notifications and has undergone corrections by DATASUS (Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System), according to information from the State Department of Health. Based on data collected in cemeteries, the municipality registered 03 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has registered 42,689 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 56,876 recovered, including those with Flu Syndrome tested positive for Covid-19; Non-specific Flu Syndrome and Covid-19 positive Severe Acute Syndrome recoveries.
The municipality is in the Yellow Phase, that is, level 3 of the Economic and Social Activities Resumption Plan. The guidance of the Secretariat for Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion is for the population to follow the recommendations of social distance, avoiding crowded environments, maintaining preventive care, such as washing hands well, using masks and 70% alcohol.
Coronavirus Bulletin – 09/09/2021
Confirmed: 42,689
Flu Syndrome (SG): 126,599
Number of admissions with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG): 5,557
Confirmed deaths: 1,623
Recovered SG Covid: 31,668
Recovered SRAG: 1,431
Recovered SG Not Specified: 23,777
Total recovered: 56,876
Daily Bed Occupancy Census this Thursday (09)
ICU occupancy – 86.59% in the SUS and Private Network
Clinical Medicine Occupation – 46.12% in the SUS and Private Network
Waiting line: 13 patients in line
Total doses applied until this Thursday (09): 525,281
First dose – 332,476
Second dose – 182,155
Single dose – 10,650