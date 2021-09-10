Official Portal of the Municipality of Campos dos Goytacazes

The Municipal Health Department informs that this Thursday (09) the number of confirmed and recovered cases remains unchanged due to failures in the E-SUS system. Also according to the secretariat, the E-SUS has been slow to insert notifications and has undergone corrections by DATASUS (Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System), according to information from the State Department of Health. Based on data collected in cemeteries, the municipality registered 03 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has registered 42,689 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 56,876 recovered, including those with Flu Syndrome tested positive for Covid-19; Non-specific Flu Syndrome and Covid-19 positive Severe Acute Syndrome recoveries.

The municipality is in the Yellow Phase, that is, level 3 of the Economic and Social Activities Resumption Plan. The guidance of the Secretariat for Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion is for the population to follow the recommendations of social distance, avoiding crowded environments, maintaining preventive care, such as washing hands well, using masks and 70% alcohol.

Coronavirus Bulletin – 09/09/2021

Confirmed: 42,689

Flu Syndrome (SG): 126,599

Number of admissions with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG): 5,557

Confirmed deaths: 1,623

Recovered SG Covid: 31,668

Recovered SRAG: 1,431

Recovered SG Not Specified: 23,777

Total recovered: 56,876

Daily Bed Occupancy Census this Thursday (09)

ICU occupancy – 86.59% in the SUS and Private Network

Clinical Medicine Occupation – 46.12% in the SUS and Private Network

Waiting line: 13 patients in line

Total doses applied until this Thursday (09): 525,281

First dose – 332,476

Second dose – 182,155

Single dose – 10,650