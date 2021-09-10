Official: Vasco hits Fernando Diniz for Lisca

Vasco already has a new commander for the final stretch of Serie B. After Lisca left, the club agreed to hire coach Fernando Diniz, who signs a contract until the end of the year. In less than 24 hours, the Cruz-Maltina board acted quickly and announced a professional known for valuing the ball and deploying offensive football.

Alongside Fernando Diniz, assistants Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera, and physical trainer Wagner Bertelli, arrive at the club. The professionals join the members of Vasco’s permanent technical committee.

The coach has a good relationship with the executive director Alexandre Bird, with whom he worked at the time he was in charge of São Paulo. In a year and four months in the position, Diniz became the coach of Tricolor Paulista’s longest stay since Muricy Ramalho’s third spell.

At Vasco, the coach will have the challenge of making the team rediscover the path of victories and return to the elite of Brazilian football. There are fifteen rounds left in Serie B and the Hill Giant’s gap to the G4 is currently six points.

Fernando Diniz was free in the market since he was fired from Santos last weekend after the defeat by Cuiabá. In addition to Peixe and Tricolor Paulista, the coach led teams such as Atlhetico, Fluminense, Audax, Paraná, Paulista and Botafogo (SP).

Check out Vasco da Gama’s note in full

​

The Club de Regatas da Vasco da Gama defined this Thursday afternoon (09/09) its coach for the sequence of the season. This is Fernando Diniz, 47 years old, who has worked for great teams in Brazilian football and is coming to lead the project of returning to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Fernando Diniz arrives at Gigante do Colina with a contract valid until the end of the season alongside three professionals: assistants Eduardo Zuma and Yan Razera, and physical trainer Wagner Bertelli. They join the members of the permanent technical committee of the Club later this week.

Born in Patos de Minas (MG), Fernando Diniz started his career as a coach in the 2008 season, the year he also said goodbye to the pitch. His trajectory on the edge of the field began in the interior of São Paulo, where he commanded Votoraty, Paulista, Botafogo, Atlético Sorocada, Guaratinguetá and Oeste.

It was at Audax, however, that he began to appear on the national scene, leading the Club to second place in the 2016 São Paulo Championship. Paranaense, Fluminense, São Paulo and Santos, his last club.

Full name: Fernando Diniz Silva

Surname: Fernando Diniz

Date of birth: 27/03/1974 (47 years old)

Birthplace: Minas ducks (MG)

Clubs: Votoraty-SP (2009-2010), Paulista (2010-2011), Botafogo-SP (2011), Atlético Sorocaba-SP (2011-2012), Audax-SP (2013-2014), Guaratinguetá-SP (2014), Audax -SP (2015), Paraná-PR (2015), Audax-SP (2016), West-SP (2016), Audax-SP (2017), Athletico Paranaense (2018), Fluminense (2019), São Paulo (2019- 2021), Santos (2021) and VASCO DA GAMA (2021)