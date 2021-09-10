On an anniversary, North Korea promotes a military parade with protective suits and no ballistic missiles

PYONGYANG — North Korea held a military parade in celebration of the country’s 73rd anniversary, but without displaying ballistic missiles. Soldiers and workers marched in protective suits under the supervision of dictator Kim Jong-un, according to photos released by state media on Thursday.

In addition to the fighter planes that flew over the parade in Kim Il-sung Square in the capital Pyongyang, some conventional weapons were displayed, including several rocket launchers and tugboats carrying anti-tank missiles. The Korean leader did not speak, unlike in October of last year, when he bragged about the country’s nuclear capabilities and displayed unseen intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade.





Rodong Sinmun newspaper published a photo of Kim, in a cream suit, waving from a balcony toward the assembled troops and spectators. At his appearance, he was seen alongside children and without a mask.

North Korea often celebrates the country’s major anniversaries by displaying thousands of troops and their most advanced military equipment at parades on Kim Il-sung Square, in honor of the North Korean dictator’s grandfather.



The KCNA network reported that members of the strong Workers-Peasant Red Guard participated in the march. It was the first time since 2013 that North Korea held a parade with force, released as a reserve after the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Experts point out that the perception of the absence of strategic weapons and the focus on public security forces showed that Kim is focused on domestic issues like Covid-19 and the economy. The country is suffering from food shortages and a deepening crisis due to the pandemic.

Amid a diplomatic stalemate with the US, Kim and his sister Kim Yo-jong emphasized that North Korea will increase its nuclear deterrent and pre-emptive strike capabilities, while demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies – a reference to maintenance of sanctions by the Americans, refusing to accept North Korea as a nuclear power.

Last month, Kim Yo-jong rebuked the US and South Korea for joint military exercises. She and another North Korean official threatened to take unspecified measures that could result in a “security crisis”.