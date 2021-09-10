On Brigadier Day, learn to prepare five mouth-watering recipes

Photo: Disclosure / Pexel

Brigadeiro drumstick with strawberry has become a ‘fever’ in recent times

O Brigadier’s Day is celebrated on the day September 10th. This traditional sweet delight that delights thousands of people around the world has gone through innovations, and now, there are many simple and easy recipes to diversify when preparing.

In addition to the birthday brigadeiro, the one with sprinkles and made in balls, there are other recipe options to make your day even more delicious.

One of the great successes of recent times is the brigadeiro drumstick. Besides it, several adaptations were created to give even more flavor to the sweet: Brigadeiro De Caipirinha, in churros, with fruits and more.

Check out a watering list:

Brigadeiro drumstick with strawberry

– Ingredients

2 cans of condensed milk

5 tablespoons of powdered chocolate

1/2 cup of chopped dark chocolate

2 tablespoons of honey

3 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of rum

Margarine to grease

40 small clean and dry strawberries

Granulated chocolate to taste for decorating

Method of preparation

>> Place a pan over medium heat with the condensed milk, powdered chocolate, semisweet chocolate, honey, butter and rum, stirring for 5 minutes or until it thickens and peels off the bottom of the pan.

>> Pour into a greased dish and let it cool. Open portions of the brigadeiro in the greased hand, fill with strawberries and close, modeling sweets in the shape of drumsticks. Pass through chocolate sprinkles and place in paper cups. Serve immediately.

Cooking Guide Recipe

White brigadeiro drumstick with nutella

– Ingredients

White fudgeball

1 and 1/2 can of condensed milk

3 tablespoons of sour cream

1 tablespoon of corn glucose

2 tablespoons of chocolate 32% cocoa

100g of white chocolate

Crystal sugar to pass

Filling

1 cup (tea) of Nutella

Method of preparation

>> Put the brigadeiro ingredients in a pan and mix. Cook over medium heat, stirring, for 15 minutes or until it comes off the bottom of the pan. Transfer to a bowl and let cool for 4 hours. Place Nutella® in the freezer for 15 minutes. Roll out portions of the dough with your hands, place a portion of the filling and close, shaping the coxinha. Pass through the crystal sugar, decorate as desired and serve.

Cooking Guide Recipe

Churro Brigadeiro

– Ingredients

1 Condensed Milk Piracanjuba

1 tablespoon of Butter Piracanjuba

½ pot of Piracanjuba Zero Lactose Milk Jam

1 cup of refined sugar tea

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

Method of preparation

>> In a saucepan, over low heat, add the condensed milk and butter. Stir until it comes off the pan. Grease a plate with butter and flour, pour in the dough and refrigerate for an hour. To assemble, take some of the dough, open it in your hand and place the dulce de leche, then close and roll it. Pass the balls in the sugar and cinnamon. Place a tip of dulce de leche on top of the brigadeiro ball until the ball is completely covered.

Piracanjuba recipe

Brigadeiro De Caipirinha

– Ingredients

1 can of condensed milk

1/2 can of sour cream

50 ml of cachaça

essence or lemon juice

Crystal sugar for sprinkling

Method of preparation

>> Mix the condensed milk, the cream and the essence in a pan. Place on heat and stir without stopping until bubbling. Add the cachaça and stir until it does not stick to the bottom of the pan (Moises point). Put it on a plate and let it cool. Then, shape the brigadeiros and pass in the crystal sugar. Tip: mix lemon zest with sugar to make your candy even tastier. Okay, now just taste your caipirinha brigadeiro!

Ana Maria Braga’s Recipe

Traditional Brigadeiro

– Ingredients

1 tablespoon – Butter

1 can of condensed milk

4 tablespoons – powdered chocolate

1 package of granules

Method of preparation

>> Heat the pan over medium heat.

>> Add 1 tablespoon of butter.

>> Right after use all the condensed milk together with the butter.

>> Then add 4 tablespoons of powdered chocolate and stir without stopping until it comes off the pan.

>> Grease a container where the mixture will be poured and make small balls by hand passing the mixture into the granulated chocolate.

>> It looks wonderful and is super easy to do!