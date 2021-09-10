One in seven students between 13 and 17 years old say they have already suffered sexual violence – 10/09/2021 – Daily life

A new survey by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released this Friday (10) points out that one in seven students (or 14.6% of students) between 13 and 17 years old have already suffered some form of sexual violence.

The data are from the National Survey of School Health (PeNSE) and refer to 2019. According to the study, the percentage of girls who have already suffered this type of aggression is more than double that among boys —20.1% for them, 9% for them.

In addition, 6.3% of students said they had been raped, with girls again having a higher rate than boys (8.8% versus 3.6%, respectively).

​Participated in the survey 11.8 million students who were from the 7th year of elementary school to the 3rd year of high school, 49% of respondents were girls and 50.7% boys. The young people answered the questionnaire electronically, without the presence of an interviewer.

The proportion of students who reported having suffered sexual violence is slightly higher in private schools (16.3%) than in public schools (14.4%).

Among those who were abused, 29% said the perpetrator was their boyfriend; in 16.4% of cases, it was a family member; and in 6.3%, the father, mother or guardian.

The survey also showed that this type of aggression is more common in the North region, where 17.1% of students were victims of this type of aggression. Among the states, Amapá took the lead, with 18% — a number that reaches one in four in the case of girls. In second place comes Pará, with 17.8% and, right after, Amazonas, with 17.6%.

The IBGE study also showed that 21% of students said they had been physically attacked by their father, mother or guardian at least once in the last 12 months in relation to the survey date.

Again, physical aggression is more common among girls (22%) and students from private schools (23.6%), while Rio de Janeiro leads the cases among the states, with 27.7%. São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul are tied for second place, with 23.6%.

The states with the lowest rates in this regard are Piauí (15.7), Tocantins (16.4) and Mato Grosso (16.7%).

The survey also showed that 10.6% of students have already been involved in physical fights, something that is more common among boys (14.6%).

In addition, the study also analyzed the students’ perception of safety on the way from home to school. According to the survey, 11.6% of students aged 13 to 17 have stopped going to school because they felt insecure on the way to or from school.

In this case, the percentage of students in the public network who have gone through this (12.5%) is twice the number in the private network (6.1%).

According to school principals and guardians interviewed for the research, the most common episodes of violence involve robbery or theft (84.8%), drug sales (76.0%) and physical aggression (60.8%).

In the city of Rio it leads the ranking in this regard. Among public school students, one in five claimed to have been absent from school at least once due to security problems in the last 30 days. Belém appears in second place in this category (16.2), and Rio Branco comes right after (16.1).