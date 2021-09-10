Open banking: Central Bank defines data that need to be detailed in phase 4 | open banking

The Central Bank (BC) has defined the products and services whose data will be part of the minimum scope of phase 4 of open banking, starting on December 15, when financial institutions will share data on investments, services related to foreign exchange, accreditation , insurance and pensions.

Accredited institutions must make public information on financial market products such as CDB, RDB, LCI, LCA, investment fund shares, government bonds; between others.

The structure designed by the Central Bank for open banking in Brazil foresees the implementation of four phases by the end of December. See the schedule below.

Understand what Open Banking is

Resolution BCB No. 138, published this Thursday (9) by the Central Bank, included in the minimum scope of phase 4 the data of the following products:

Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB);

Bank Deposit Receipt (RDB);

Real Estate Credit Bills (LCI);

Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCA);

investment fund shares;

federal public securities provided by the Treasury Direct;

actions;

shares of index funds listed on a stock exchange;

debentures;

Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI);

Agribusiness Receivables Certificates (CRA).

With respect to exchange operations, the following data will be included: Total Effective Value (VET) and exchange rate. Accreditation data, in turn, will cover service fees and charges.

The data referring to insurance and open supplementary pension will follow the scope defined by the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP).

“With phase 4, Open Banking starts sharing a set of information in addition to traditional banking products and services, which marks the beginning of its migration to Open Finance” says BC.

Discover each phase of open banking:

Open banking is a platform supervised by the Central Bank that will allow customers to share, under authorization, personal data with banks and fintechs to receive better offers of products and services — such as lower interest rates on loans, for example.

The second phase started on August 13th and consisted of sharing customer data. The first phase involved the exchange of information between financial institutions. (See details of each phase below)

