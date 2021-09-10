Outlaw, ‘Zé Trovão’ is located by the PF in a hotel in Mexico | Policy

The Federal Police monitors truck driver Marcos Antônio Pereira Gomes, known as “Zé Trovão”, a fugitive after being the target of an arrest warrant on August 20 issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The PF identified that he is in a hotel in Mexico — on social networks, “Zé Trovão” released a video in which he reports that representatives of the Brazilian embassy sought the hotel he was staying at.

Last week, there were searches of the truck driver’s addresses in Joinville. At the time, 13 warrants in 29 addresses were authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes and respond to a request by Deputy Attorney Lindora Araújo, of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) in the action that investigates incitement to violent and threatening acts against democracy.

According to Moraes’ order, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) maintains that published posts and videos demonstrate that “Zé Trovão” would have called on the population, through social networks, to practice criminal and violent acts.