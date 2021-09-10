Pacheco praises, Doria says ‘lion turned mouse’ and Haddad doesn’t trust retreat: reactions to Bolsonaro’s note

Politicians reacted, through social networks, to the statement released on Thursday 9 in which the president Jair Bolsonaro retreats from the coup threats uttered on the 7th of September.

In the text, Bolsonaro affirms that he did not intend “to attack any of the Powers”, two days after encouraging civil disobedience to decisions of the Supreme Court. During a speech in São Paulo, he also directly offended Minister Alexandre de Moraes, whom he called a “scoundrel”, and said that the President of the Court, Luiz Fux, should “frame him”, under penalty of the Judiciary “suffering what we don’t want”.

“I want to declare that my words, at times blunt, were the result of the heat of the moment and the clashes that were always aimed at the common good”, says an excerpt of the text signed by Bolsonaro on Thursday. He also praised the “qualities [de Moraes] as a jurist and professor”.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-RG), praised the wording. “President Jair Bolsonaro’s declaration to the nation, even affirming that ‘harmony between the Powers is a constitutional determination that everyone, without exception, must respect’, is in line with what most Brazilians expect,” he wrote.

“Respect between the Powers, obedience to the Constitution and commitment to hard work in favor of the country’s development. This is what Brazil needs and that we will continue to defend”, said Pacheco.

See other reactions:

The lion turned into a mouse 🐀

Great day! 👍 — João Doria (@jdoriajr) September 9, 2021

I honestly don’t know if your grade brings more relief or embarrassment. It does not fail to bring some momentary relief, because its cowardice, being greater than its irresponsibility, temporarily frees us from a more dramatic outcome. — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) September 9, 2021

I read Temer’s letter that Bolsonaro signed. Could it be that Temer now governs as well? Will he write a letter explaining mansions and chalets? Go see Brazil! Who voted to “change all this stuff” does what? Waiting for a letter to lower the price of gasoline? — Senator Alessandro Vieira (@Sen_Alessandro) September 9, 2021

Loose and cowardly. https://t.co/Rz3JcsezKm — Rodrigo Maia (@RodrigoMaia) September 9, 2021

Repercussion of President Bolsonaro’s note pic.twitter.com/QFDUJNRdEH — Ricardo Barros (@RicardoBarrosPP) September 9, 2021

Bolsonaro is the powder keg that is imploding the country. Maker of crises, widower of dictatorship, terrible ruler, unbalanced tyrant. Your note today is another shame for the Republic. Impeachment for this terrorist! — Fabiano Contarato (@ContaratoSenado) September 9, 2021

How long will it take for Bolsonaro to produce a new crisis, further damage the country and then ask for it? The country has already put up with three years of this stupidity. Not enough? Outside! — Fernando Haddad (@Haddad_Fernando) September 9, 2021

The tiger turned to chutchuca. Bolsonaro is really loose pants. Go #to fear — Joice Hasselmann (@joicehasselmann) September 9, 2021

There are people who love illusions. They thought Guedes and Moro would contain Bolsonaro. Then it would be Lira. Now, they bet on Temer. It’s not the first time Bolsonaro has backed off. Always advanced again. It won’t stop alone. Only with Impeachment. There is no other way out of this nightmare! — Guilherme Boulos (@GuilhermeBoulos) September 9, 2021

Loading…

Join the CartaCapital group on the Telegram