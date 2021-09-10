Paralympic athletics agency justifies Thiago Paulino’s infractions to lose gold | paralympics

World Para Athletics, the body that regulates Paralympic athletics and is linked to the IPC (International Paralympic Committee), released a statement on Thursday in which it gave its version of the revision of the result of the men’s shot put in the F57 class, which initially had the Brazilian Thiago Paulino as the winner. After an appeal from China, however, the athlete had two invalid pitches and got the bronze medal, which generated protests from Paulino and the CPB (Brazilian Paralympic Committee) – the gold went to the Chinese Guoshan Wu and the silver to another Brazilian, Marco Aurélio Borges.

1 of 1 Thiago Paulino makes a negative gesture at the podium — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Thiago Paulino makes a negative gesture at the podium — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

In the statement, World Para Athletics reiterates that the revised result is final and was motivated by a violation by Paulino of rule 36.3 of the shot put, which deals with the technique of the seated throw, lift and miss. According to the organization, China’s national Paralympic committee protested against the Brazilian’s second and third attempts, which would have been non-standard.

According to the rule, “it will fail if an athlete moves from the seated position from the moment the athlete takes the implement to the starting position of the test until the implement touches the ground”.

China asked an appeals panel to review the evidence. The jury then analyzed the official video of the Paralympic Games broadcast to determine that Paulino committed the infractions. World Para Athletics said the Chinese Paralympic committee did not offer any other kind of image to the evaluators.

Thiago Paulino protests a lot when receiving the bronze medal in the F57 shot put; Marco Aurélio Borges receives silver – Tokyo Paralympics

The CPB was alerted by email of the change in the result because there were no representatives of the country in the appeal jury session.

The Brazilian committee also sent new evidence, images of Paulino’s shots taken by a cell phone from the stands of the Tokyo National Stadium, but they ended up discarded by the jury. After that, the CPB also requested that he have access to the official images that based the decision that changed the result of the race, which World Para Athletics accepted.

Brazilian officials watched the videos with the jury secretary, but there was no retreat in

Read the full World For Athletics press release

After the conclusion of the men’s F57 shot put final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the National Paralympic Committee (CPN) of China filed a protest against a referee’s decision regarding the 2nd and 3rd attempts by Thiago Paulino dos Santos do Brasil, from accordance with Rule 50 of the World For Athletics Rules and Regulations, within the stipulated period. This protest was rejected by the Referee.

Subsequently, CPN China appealed the Arbitrator’s decision under Rule 50.7 within the stipulated time period. An Appeal Jury was convened composed of two experienced International Technical Officials (“ITOs”) and a member of the World Para Athletics Sport Technical Committee (“STC”) together with the Jury Secretary.

The procedure followed by the Jury of Appeal is set out in Rule 50. The basis for the appeal was that the athlete’s 2nd and 3rd attempts were in breach of rule 36.3 (Sitting Shot, Lifting and Missing Technique).

Rule 36.3 reads as follows:

“It will fail if an athlete moves from the seated position from the moment the athlete takes the implement to the starting position of the test until the implement touches the ground.”

The Appeals Jury analyzed the official video of the event delivered by the competition’s technology provider. The camera was positioned in front of the athlete, giving the Jury a clear view of the athlete during the launch and its preparatory phases. The official video was the only footage reviewed by the Jury of Appeal. CPN China did not submit any video to the Jury.

The Jury then interviewed both the referee and the ITO as representatives of the event’s technical officials. Both were interviewed in the video room and watched the Hawkeye video with the Jury of Appeal. After analyzing the video, both the referee and the ITO concluded that the attempts violated rule 36.3 and were therefore considered invalid.

Having completed the investigation and deliberations, the Jury of Appeal determined that the athlete’s attempts were in breach of rule 36.3 and upheld the appeal of CPN China. The Jury announced its decision at 00:22 on September 4th and it was formally published by the Technical Information Center (TIC). CPN Brasil had no team management representatives present at the TIC when the President of the Jury explained the decision. For this reason, the President of the Jury asked the TIC manager to send an e-mail to CPN Brasil to notify about the result of the appeal. As a matter of courtesy, and although there is no obligation in the rules to do so, the President of the Jury personally explained the Jury’s decision to several representatives of CPN Brasil on the morning of September 4 when they arrived at the Estádio Olímpico National, including the rule broken and the reason why the attempts were found to be invalid.

The President explained to the Brazilian representatives that, although the Jury’s decision was final, it could be reconsidered if new conclusive evidence were presented. At the end of the morning, CPN Brasil presented arguments to the Secretary, with a video of the athlete’s attempts, filmed from the stands with a cell phone. In accordance with Rule 50.9, the Jury of Appeal met again and considered the additional evidence.

Having analyzed the additional evidence, the Jury determined that there was no basis for overturning its earlier decision. As a matter of courtesy, and again without any obligation to do so in the rules, the President of the Jury personally explained the decision of the Jury of Appeal to a number of representatives of CPN Brasil.