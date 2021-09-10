Parents of autistic people protest against abusive co-payment by Unimed | VGN

VGN Autistic mother, Andréia Gonçalves

Parents and representatives of autistic people met this Thursday morning (09.09) at the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso (AL/MT) to ask for support against abusive collection of co-participation by Unimed, in Cuiabá.

Yesterday, the group protested against the sudden collection of up to R$ 30,000 in co-payments by families, who have a lawsuit.

In an interview with , Andréia Gonçalves – mother of a patient – reported that the abusive collection came with the monthly payment slip, making it difficult to pay and, consequently, treat her special daughter.

It’s an absurd amount we don’t receive any notice, it’s disgusting

“We are here today because my daughter is special, she has infantile cerebral palsy, she has been in intensive care for more than three years under the Unimed health insurance, which was won by the court, the judge determined that she needs to undergo physical therapy every day. At the end of August I received a notification from Unimed charging the co-payment of all these therapies. And this co-payment payment slip came with the monthly payment slip. So I can’t pay a R$ 18 thousand ticket for my daughter to continue the treatment”, reported Andréia.

Unimed scheduled a meeting with deputies, a group of mothers, patients and lawyers to find a solution: “We made a motorcade from the Palace to the front of Unimed, but no one showed up, no one from the Cooperative. Now we had a meeting in the Presidency and the deputies are supporting us. They will help us, God willing, it will work out.”

Unimed Cuiabá informed through a note that it will receive in person, parents of autistic children to discuss co-participation this Friday, at 3 pm, in the Cooperative’s auditorium. The meeting will follow current biosecurity measures.

According to the note, co-participation in consultations and other services provided by the Health Operator is provided for in contracts in this modality. The Cooperative is forwarding the charge to beneficiaries who made use of the plan for therapies (psychology, speech therapy, nutrition, occupational therapy and/or home care), without due payment.

“In accordance with the principles of management, Unimed Cuiabá is proceeding strictly in accordance with the legislation that provides for a statute of limitations of five years. In addition, it opened a specific negotiation channel for customers who prefer debt installments”, he quotes from the note.