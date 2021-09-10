Patrícia Abravanel leaves SBT’s audience awestruck with talks about Bolsonaro live

Two days after being shocked by a live “Outa Bolsonaro”, Patricia Abravanel decided to come out in defense of the President of the Republic. In Vem Pra Cá, this Thursday (9), the daughter of Silvio Santos also stated that the journalism of the SBT is exempt.

The presenter’s comment came as the morning spoke about the truck drivers’ strike, which paralyzed highways across the country. In the sequence, she already amended guaranteeing that an impeachment would only delay Brazil.

Regarding fuel prices, she again defended the president: “Bolsonaro enters this scenario talking ‘calm’”.

“The people have to understand that impeachment will only delay Brazil, leave the country in a worse situation. The ideal is to solve this in Brasília”, added the artist, showing against the politician’s departure.

SBT’s heiress, Patrícia Abravanel also guaranteed that the station has no party. “We don’t have parties, we are in favor of what the people want. The people elected the president, just as in the other election they elected Dilma [Rousseff, do PT]. Our journalism here is exempt”, he said.

The daughter of Silvio Santos, it is worth remembering, is the wife of Congressman Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications in the Bolsonaro government.

Last Tuesday (7), she was taken by surprise with a live entry that took place at Vem Pra Cá. It all happened when the station covered the September 7 demonstrations, for and against the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In an interview with a live reporter, a woman asked for the President of the Republic to leave and even left the presenter, in the studio, visibly embarrassed, when she was interviewed.

“Out Bolsonaro, genocide. That’s enough, it’s already been years of suffering in this country.” fired the interviewee. While the woman in Brasília released her opinion, Patrícia Abravanel appeared on the screen.

