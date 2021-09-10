Patrícia defends Bolsonaro, criticizes impeachment and says SBT is exempt

In an unusual demonstration, during the program “Vem Pra Cá”, this Thursday morning (09), presenter Patrícia Abravanel defended the journalistic coverage that the SBT has been carrying out of the government and the actions of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The presenter is married to Fábio Faria (PSD-RN), Minister of Communications. On Tuesday (07), the newscast “SBT Brasil” aired the entirety of Bolsonaro’s coup speech, in which he said that he would no longer respect the decisions of minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. In a statement, on Thursday, the president stepped back and said that the attack was due to the heat of the moment.

In a confused and often contradictory speech, Silvio Santos’ daughter recalled that the SBT has always been a government party, which is true, but defended Bolsonaro with unusual enthusiasm. She also criticized the idea of ​​an impeachment of the president and said the station’s journalism is exempt. Patrícia also justified the truck drivers’ movement saying that it is a response to the media, “which was not very correct” in covering the acts of the 7th of September.

“SBT is an exempt broadcaster. We have no party. We are always in favor of what the people want. And the people elected the president. Just as in the other election they elected Dilma. When Michel Temer was in power, the SBT was always there pro-government,” he said.

Trying to reproduce an idea that Silvio Santos has defended a few times, Patrícia said that the role of the SBT is to help the government. “We believe that if you are with the government, influencing in a positive way, and being able to help Brazil move forward. This is a determination of the SBT in favor of the people.”

About the truck drivers, she explained: “These protests are a continuation of what happened on September 7th because we saw the media manifesting in a way that was not very correct and authentic to the facts. We want to make it clear that these truck drivers are continuing this spontaneous demonstration because they saw: ‘oops, the media did not understand that the people are supreme’.”

Echoing the view of the president’s allies, Patrícia questioned the official assessment, that there were around 125,000 people in Paulista on the 7th. There were much more than 125,000 in Paulista. We know from the images. The people saw it.”

The presenter praised the role of the president, who asked the truck drivers to suspend the strike: “Bolsonaro enters this scenario saying ‘calm down, people, calm down. Let me resolve it here in Brasília’.”

Finally, Patrícia lamented that there is opposition to the government and requests for impeachment from the president: “The ideal is not to have polarization, the ideal is not to have impeachment, because it will only delay Brazil. It will only make the people suffer more. It is. a power struggle”.