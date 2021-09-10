Patricia Poeta is discharged after emergency tonsil surgery

Patricia Poeta, a 44-year-old journalist, announced that she was discharged after having to undergo emergency tonsil surgery last week.

The presenter of “É de Casa”, who was going to replace Fátima Bernardes in “Encontro”, remained in the hospital to recover, and in an Instagram post last Monday (6), she revealed that she had been hospitalized for a week and still was not “ 100%”, without giving further details of the operation.

Today, Poet unburdened himself about the health problem and explained what had happened:

Dear ones, after the scare, I follow the way home to finish recovering there. […] I woke up with a slight sore throat last week. Everything seemed under control. She was properly medicated, even. But the problem is that, in a few hours, that ‘small inflation’, imperceptible to the naked eye, already descended almost to the base of the neck. From there down, it was life-threatening for sure. Therefore, the operation had to be urgent, on the same day of admission. Face? It was disfigured. A real ‘nightmare’. Patricia Poet

“Well, after the hours of operation, another big challenge was already underway: exercise patience, prayer and positive thinking? And for what? For the next exams and their possible consequences, to face the pain of swallowing their own saliva, to try and not be able to open your mouth to talk, eat, etc? Patience to relearn certain things, respecting the time of your own body — and still psychologically shaken with the latest intense events,” she added.

The presenter thanked the medical team that helped her and reflected on the impact of the scare: