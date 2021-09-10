Pepper, zucchini and cucumber: vegetable prices soar in August with frost | Agribusiness

Vegetable prices soared in August compared to July after the effects of frost and the consumer started to pay up to 20% more for some foods.

This is the case, for example, of the high recorded in pepper (32.87%), zucchini (31.22%) and cucumber (23.09%), shows the Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures inflation official of the country, released this Thursday (9) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The price of English potatoes (19.91%) also rose in double digits in August compared to July, while tomatoes (3.85%) had a smaller increase. Among hardwoods, the highlights were lettuce, which rose 8.81%, and cabbage, which rose 12.8%.

According to IBGE analyst André Almeida, the frosts had an influence on the high prices of vegetables, fruits and vegetables because these foods are “more sensitive to climatic variations”.

Fruits such as lemons (23.8%) and limes (11%), on the other hand, had an additional impact from the drought, informed Margarete Boteon, professor and coordinator of the Hortifruti Brasil Project, at the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea).

See below the agricultural products that rose the most in August, compared to July: