Petrobras announces launch of new gasoline and diesel sales contracts for distributors

SAO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced to the market this Friday morning (10) that it had approved new contractual models for the sale of gasoline A and road and marine diesel oil to fuel distributors.

According to the company, the new contractual models aim to “simplify some processes, increase competitiveness and bring flexibility to Petrobras in adopting new commercial strategies”.

“In the current market scenario, characterized by the entry of product imported by third parties and by the process of divestment of refining assets, it is necessary to promote improvements in some commercial and operational clauses. These adjustments, defined based on the experience gained over the period of validity of the current contracts and as a result of customer feedback, seek to strengthen the commercial relationship with our customers and the company’s competitiveness”.

The state-owned company stated that the new contracts will give more flexibility, being possible to adjust commercial conditions according to the market, “representing an important step for the positioning of Petrobras in the new competitive environment”.

The company also informed that it is important to emphasize that there are no changes in pricing practices for these products, which follow the alignment of international markets.

The new contracts will still be submitted for approval by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), following the current regulation, he concluded.

