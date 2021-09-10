Petrobras Employees (PETR4) Will Have Adjustment of 10.42%

On the 25th, the more than 46 thousand workers of the Petrobras (PETR4) – in addition to retirees and pensioners – they will have a salary adjustment of 10.42%, referring to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) accumulated in 12 months until August 31, informed the Single Federation of Oil Tankers (FUP).

The increase is the result of a Collective Labor Agreement (ACT), negotiated last year and valid until September 2022.

For the general coordinator of the FUP, Deyvid Bacelar, “this is a great achievement of the oil category, which despite the turbulent political scenario in the country, the pandemic and the current management of Petrobras managed to guarantee the right of the category”, he told Broadcast, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system.

O INPC last month was released this Thursday morning by Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In August alone, the increase was 0.88%, with food and beverages up 1.29%, transport up 1.43% and electricity up 1.14%.

Petrobras’ Results in the Second Quarter of 2021

The result of Petrobras (PETR4) in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q21), released on May 4th, presented a net profit of R$ 42.9 billion in 2Q21, an increase of 1,679.6% in relation to the same quarter of the year previous.

Petrobras’ adjusted Ebitda reached R$ 61.9 billion in 2Q21, an increase of 147.9% compared to 2Q20.

Petrobras’ adjusted Ebitda margin totaled 55.9% in 2Q21, an increase of 6.9 percentage points compared to 2Q20.

Petrobras’ net margin reached 38.7% in 2Q21, an increase of 44.0 percentage points compared to 2Q20.

Petrobras shares (PETR4) have accumulated a fall of 8.88% on the stock exchange in the last 7 days and an increase of 21.09% in the last 12 months.

Source: Estadão Content.