PlatinumGames is proud of Bayonetta 3 • Eurogamer.com

Almost 4 years after the announcement, Bayonetta 3 still remains a mystery, but PlatinumGames says there’s nothing to worry about, even without specifying when it will reveal the game.

In a conversation with the VGC, Hideki Kamiya preferred to avoid talking about specific details, but he assures them that they are eager to show gameplay and believe fans will love Bayonetta 3 as soon as it is introduced.

“If you remember the last time, I said that despite everyone asking about Bayonetta 3, maybe it would be better to tell everyone to forget about it for a while. say,” replied Kamiya.

“As much as everyone is looking forward to seeing it, we are also very, very excited to present it. Everyone working on the project is obviously very proud of what they are doing and wants everyone to see what we are doing. “

With this, Kamiya repeats that the decision to reveal it is on Nintendo’s side and they are waiting for the day when they will finally have the green light to reveal it and also says that “we are in the race for the finish. We want to show it too!”

Atsushi Inaba, leader of PlatinumGames, added that “there is nothing to worry about. Don’t worry about him for now. It’s okay.”