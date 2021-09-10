Playstation Showcase 2021 Confirms God of War and Unveils Wolverine for PS5 | Games

Also for next year is the update of GTA V for the new generation of consoles. More remakes of famous franchises were announced, including Uncharted, Alan Wake and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. See more details about the games featured on Sony’s Showcase.

The game’s sequel features older Atreus, as well as Mimir, whose head follows Kratos and his son throughout the four-game franchise. The game has gameplay similar to the previous title, and shows, once again, a Kratos reinforcing that “War is not the only way”.

Other characters also show up, such as Brok and Sindri, as well as novelties such as Thor, whose hammer is highlighted and apparently will be in the game, and Odin, another god of Norse mythology. Tyr, a name also often cited in God of War for PS4, also shows up here. The game is exclusive to Sony and comes to PS5.

The classic GTA V will undergo another generational change: after jumping from PS3 to PS4, the game comes to PS5 with improvements in gameplay and graphics, as well as bringing other new features. GTA Online also comes to next generation consoles and should have some changes, but the event didn’t go into details. As for the launch, the Rockstar Games game is due to arrive in March 2022.

Marvel’s Wolverine is the next title from Insomniac Studio in collaboration with Marvel. Following rumors, one of the most popular X-Men mutants gets his own game, now for PS5. There are still no gameplay and launch details. In the ad video, Wolverine is sitting in a bar with everything destroyed around him, a scene that recalls the character in the films of the saga.

A second Spider-Man game is confirmed, but only for 2023. After the PS4 game and Miles Morales’ PS5 DLC, Sony secures a third release (and the second full game). In the ad, focus on Venom, who should be one of the main opponents in the new title. Facing the villain are Peter Parker and Miles Morales, together, possibly indicating the possibility of partnership in gameplay.

Gran Turismo 7 is the next game in Sony’s racing game franchise. Announced in 2020 for the PS5, the game will also arrive on PS4. In the new generation, the game will use Ray Tracing technology to present even better graphics. Gran Turismo 7 will offer players several different vehicle options to drive, such as Japanese models, rally cars and supercars.

The game is confirmed for March 2022 and features campaign modes, arcade, among others. The graphics promise high quality and immersion during races.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake

The game was announced with the entry of a Sith and his red lightsaber. The remake will mark the arrival of the saga on PS5. Another highlight of the new game is the change of developer: before made by Bioware, now the game is signed by Aspsy. There is still no information about other platforms or news about gameplay.

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, is a cooperative game from Ubisoft scheduled for release in January 2022. The title, which gained prominence at E3 2021, will be downloadable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 ( PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC.

The game has an alien threat context, which starts to form terrible monsters. The player will need to eliminate the creatures in a team of three in a cooperative style, which shows a difference from the previous game, Rainbow Six: Siege. The new title will also have operators already known to the franchise, such as the characters Hibana and Nomad.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy come to the consoles in adventure style. The user will be able to face opponents from all over the universe with Peter Quill (the event did not show control of other characters), in addition to piloting spaceships in gameplay that resembles the games from the Battlefront franchise, from Star Wars. As with Avengers, the heroes don’t look the same as the movies.

The game will be available on pre-order from October 2021 and arrives for the PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Presented during E3 2021, the title is being developed by the studio Eidos Montreal, and will follow the adventures of the franchise in comics and cinemas.

Developed by the same team as Final Fantasy XV, Forspoken is the new game from Square Enix that is in development for PS5 and PC. Originally, the game was revealed as Project Athia. The gameplay video shows the protagonist being transported from New York to a fantasy world.

It is possible to use elemental powers to attack different types of enemies, including dragons, in addition to exploring the scene with acrobatic techniques. Its release is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. It is noteworthy that there was an expectation for more news from Final Fantasy XVI, which ended up not appearing in Showcase.

Confirmed this last Tuesday (7), Alan Wake Remastered has received its first gameplay trailer, allowing you to observe its graphical improvements. The game was originally released in 2010 for Xbox 360 and made it to PC years later. This new version marks the debut of the Remedy franchise on Sony consoles and has also had its release date confirmed: October 5th.

Project Eve is a new Chinese game that bets on the hack n’slash genre, resembling names like Devil May Cry, Bayonetta and NieR:Automata. The protagonist, accompanied by a drone, is able to perform acrobatics to explore the scenario and has a sword to unleash swift attacks against horrifying creatures.

Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands received the first gameplay video during PlayStation Showcase. The game still follows the first person shooter style with cartooned graphics and sounds very familiar to fans, but the big difference is in its medieval theme. The video also highlights the possibility of joining a group of friends to play cooperatively. The game arrives on March 25, 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the new game from the developer of The Evil Within, published by Bethesda. The game brings a first-person gameplay perspective and pits the player to confront supernatural creatures that have plagued the city of Tokyo. The game is in production for PS5 and PC, but still has no set release date.

Developer Awaceb Games has unveiled a charismatic open-world exploration game called Tchia. The video shows that the protagonist has the ability to take control of different animals in nature. In addition, players must use physics-based mechanics to solve puzzles. The user can also play the guitar with precision, allowing to play different types of music (recalling the mechanics used in The Last of Us 2).

Uncharted 4: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted 4: Thief’s End and spin-off The Lost Legacy have been confirmed for PS5 and PC, following PlayStation Studios’ effort to release some of its flagship games on computers. The launch of Naughty Dog is another one scheduled for 2022.