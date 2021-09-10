PlayStation Showcase 2021: New God of War, Spider-Man 2 and more games are announced

And the day of PlayStation Showcase has finally arrived, check out now Sony’s top announcements for their consoles in the presentation that is now starting live streaming via YouTube on the official PlayStation channel:

The presentation starts with a mix of several famous PlayStation games and then gives the floor to Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony, who highlights the innovations that have arrived with the new PS5 hardware. The expectation is that we will see many new features with an emphasis on the new God of War, which according to rumors may have up to 40 hours of gameplay. Soon after, the presentation goes directly to the games and their trailers.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

Project Eve

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Forspoken

Alan Wake Remastered

Launch of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for PS5

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

bloodhunt

deathloop

Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

Tchia

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection remastered for PC and PS5

Gran Turismo 7

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Wolverine

Gof of War – Ragnarok





In addition, Hermen Hulst from PlayStation Studios commented on some of today’s announcements, starting with Gran Turismo 7, which has received major improvements to bring even more realism to the simulator. Continuing, Hulst also commented on how PlayStation Studios’ collaboration with Insomniac Games allowed him to create the new Spider-Man 2 for PS5, which will arrive in 2023 with incredible visual effects as seen in the trailer for the new Wolverine and also in the trailer for God of War Ragnarok.

It was also explained that the new God of War will keep many elements already seen in other titles in the franchise with the story sequence, as well as new weapons that will certainly bring greater dynamism to the game. Learn more about the new God of War Ragnarok here. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will also be one of the highlights, with major improvements over the original, both in graphics, as in story and controls, as it will now be compatible with PS5 DualSense.

