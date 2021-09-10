POCO X3 Pro explodes after loading, but company claims misuse

As much as POCO is considered an independent brand, Xiaomi now has to deal with yet another crisis involving its smartphones. That’s because a POCO X3 Pro spontaneously combusted this week in India.

According to the affected user, the smartphone was acquired in June this year and started to catch fire 5 minutes after it was removed from the charger. The images shared by Aman Bhardwaj make it quite evident that the accident happened due to a battery explosion.