POCO X3 Pro explodes after loading, but company claims misuse

As much as POCO is considered an independent brand, Xiaomi now has to deal with yet another crisis involving its smartphones. That’s because a POCO X3 Pro spontaneously combusted this week in India.
According to the affected user, the smartphone was acquired in June this year and started to catch fire 5 minutes after it was removed from the charger. The images shared by Aman Bhardwaj make it quite evident that the accident happened due to a battery explosion.
In some photos shared by the victim it is also possible to see that the smartphone explosion ended up burning even the user’s bed blanket.
The only positive point is that the user was not injured and was able to contain the fire caused by the explosion of his smartphone. Commenting on the matter, POCO India issued a statement stating that its analyzes indicate that the explosion was caused by misuse.
At Poco India, customer safety is paramount and we take these issues seriously. All of our devices undergo various quality tests to ensure that device security is not compromised on any level. Based on our technical investigation, the device appeared to be bent and the LCM (liquid crystal module) was crushed, indicating the application of external force. This is therefore classified as ‘customer-induced damage’.
Interestingly, the tweet denouncing the case ended up being removed from the social network.