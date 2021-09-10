Policy reversal drops dollar, but pressure on interest rates keeps market on the defensive – Money Times

The “wooden horse” in the political scenario after the release of the official statement by the president Jair Bolsonaro fired sales orders from dollar (USDBLR), and the currency plummeted close to 2% this Thursday, returning to 5.22 reais.

A day after leading the global losses the day before, the real took the lead in this session’s gains.

In the text, which was made public around 4:30 pm (GMT), the president said that he had never intended to attack any of the Powers and that people who exercise power do not have the right to “stretch the rope” to the point of harm the lives of Brazilians and their economy.

The document took the market by surprise, which on the eve reacted sharply to the escalation of the crisis after a speech by the President of the Republic on September 7 in which he threatened to fail to comply with court orders, worsening an already tense environment and further reducing the space for any progress on the economic reform agenda.

For now, the reading is that Bolsonaro’s lower tone offers some respite to the rarefied atmosphere in the political-institutional field, but analysts point out that the president’s speeches have changed since the beginning of his government.

The dollar, despite the steady decline this Thursday, did not return the entire rally of yesterday (+2.84%) and is still 0.99% above last Friday’s levels, thus ahead of the events of the 7th of September. .

“The note released recently by Bolsonaro is a clear sign of an attempt at appeasement. I don’t think we will have a complete address of the tension, but there is certainly room for local assets to consume part of the risk premium that was created in recent days”, commented Dan Kawa, investment director and partner at TAG Investimentos on his blog.

The dollar in cash ended Thursday at a low of 1.80%, at 5.2277 reais, the biggest daily percentage drop since last August 24 (-2.25%).

At the lowest point of the session, reached after the release of the president’s note, the currency touched 5,222 reais (-1.91%). At the maximum, played in the first hour of business, the dollar rose 0.21%, to 5.335 reais.

Shortly before the official note from the President of the Republic was made public (around 4:30 pm), the dollar was down 0.31%, to 5.3072 reais.

The bearish bias, albeit timid, was based on the weakness of the US currency abroad, as investors tried to digest employment data in the USA and the signaling of the European Central Bank (ECB) of stimulus reduction.

From the beginning of the afternoon session, the fall of the dollar in Brazil cooled as the interest rate futures market suffered a sell-off that raised more than 60 basis points in the January 2023 contract rate, which reflects bets on changes in the Selic between now and the end of 2022.

The increase in basis points was the strongest in over 16 months.

In the extended session and already under the effect of President Bolsonaro’s post-score relief, the January 2023 DI reduced the high to a still expressive 26 basis points.