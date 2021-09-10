Portal specializing in transfers updates David Luiz’s profile and already puts him as a player for Fla – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION

The telenovela seems close to its end and at any moment David Luiz could be announced as Flamengo’s new reinforcement. However, even before the official signing of the contract, Transfermarkt, a portal specializing in transfers in the world of ball, anticipated and already puts the defender as a player for Rubro-Negro.

As first reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Flamengo reached a verbal agreement with David Luiz this Friday (10). The defender must sign a contract by the end of 2022. The duration of the bond, inclusive, is also already present in the Transfermarkt.

The negotiation involving Flamengo and David Luiz required patience on the part of Mais Querido, who had to wait for the athlete to define his situation involving European football. The defender’s wish was to transfer to a strong team from the old continent. However, this ended up not happening and Rubro-Negro took the opportunity to ‘take the shot’.

The experienced 34-year-old defender left Brazilian football in 2007, after playing for Vitória. Without engaging in Brazilian football, David Luiz stood out in Europe, where he played for important clubs such as Benfica, Chelsea, PSG and Arsenal. At Flamengo, the player arrives with star status and the tendency is for him to become the absolute holder in the rubro-negro central defense.