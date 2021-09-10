Portugal with ‘the highest number of people employed’ ever

JN/Agencies Yesterday at 6:46 pm

The economy minister said this Wednesday that Portugal had “the greatest number” of employees in its history in July, that it has “very strong” job creation and needs to attract immigrants to solve the shortage of labor. -constructions.

“We are experiencing very strong job creation in Portugal. In July, we had the largest number of people employed in Portugal than we have ever had in our history and there is starting to be a shortage of labor in many sectors and in many regions “, said Pedro Siza Vieira, after having visited an olive oil mill and a table grape producing estate in the municipality of Ferreira do Alentejo. Therefore, he argued, Portugal must “be able to attract people from other countries” to solve the shortage of labor, which is “a problem for the whole country”.

Asked by journalists about what the Government can do to help solve the problem of labor shortages, the minister said that it is necessary to ensure solutions for integration, housing, training and permanence of immigrants and education for the children of families that settle in Portugal.

Portugal needs “to ensure that workers, people available to work, have adequate training to be able to respond to the needs of companies”, he defended.

The government official stressed that it is also necessary to “work in more differentiated forms of contracting”, especially in the case of agricultural activity, because “it is seasonal”.

We are working to find ways to finance housing construction

In relation to housing solutions, the municipal strategies “will be able to be supported by the Recovery and Resilience Plan”, he indicated.

According to the minister, in Alentejo “there are needs for labor that can use the same workers throughout the year.” In the specific case of the municipality of Ferreira do Alentejo, “very interesting experiences are being developed to attract foreign workers, who have a desire to permanently settle in this territory”, said the minister.

“The municipality carried out a survey of housing solutions and we are working to find ways to finance the construction of housing to respond to these needs,” he said.

“We are also studying how we can ensure a more stable permanence of workers in this territory, helping to settle the population, but also helping companies to always have the same people, thus avoiding systematic training and relying on this stability, which ends up ensure greater productivity for workers”.

Pedro Siza Vieira highlighted the “absolutely fabulous agricultural potential” of the Alentejo and that the Alqueva project “allowed to turn into reality”.

“Now we need to take advantage of this to secure people, to create wealth for the country and for the region”, he defended, stressing: “What we like to think is that this development model is virtuous”.

According to the minister, agriculture in the area benefited by Alqueva “makes a much better use of resources, both land and water, using innovation, knowledge and intelligence, managing the use of water well and being able to present, because of that, much more differentiated products”.

The “natural conditions” allow products from the Alqueva area to “have a much stronger flavor, which makes them worthy of consumer preference in international markets.”

“Combining these conditions with the best agricultural and environmental practices is the model we want to continue to develop”, he stressed, defending that the region also needs to “continue to ensure” irrigation that allows “an economy, an intelligent use of water” .