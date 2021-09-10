Possible Nipah virus outbreak is India’s new concern; disease is also transmitted by bats

Health officials in India are trying to stop the spread of yet another serious infectious disease. Over the weekend, a 12-year-old boy died of complications caused by the Nipah virus, a highly lethal germ transmitted by bats or contaminated food, which can also spread to humans. Hundreds of people potentially exposed to the boy were called, monitored and quarantined, including the family.

According to the CBS News, the boy – resident in the southern state of Kerala – had been hospitalized with a high fever a week earlier. His condition rapidly worsened and he developed encephalitis, a severe swelling of the brain. Blood tests confirmed he had Nipah, and on Sunday he passed away.

Nipah is a zoonosis (caused by animals) that spreads mainly from certain species of fruit bats (which feed on fruit). This can happen through the intimate contact of humans with infected bats, but also through food, usually fruits, contaminated with their urine or saliva. The virus can also infect pigs that can transmit to humans. Person-to-person contagion through close contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids is also possible (as is Covid-19). The virus is a distant relative of the viruses responsible for Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers.

Nipah, in addition to being lethal, has another aggravating factor. It can be difficult at the time of diagnosis because the initial symptoms tend to be mild, often similar to a cold, while in some cases they may not be present at all. These symptoms may appear a few days after exposure and include fever, headaches and body aches. In severe cases, such as a boy, the infection can eventually damage the brain, leading to encephalitis and rapidly developing symptoms such as seizures, disorientation and coma. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for Nipah, and the death rate in previous outbreaks has ranged from 40% to just over 90%. Survivors can also have long-term symptoms and there are evidence of that the infection may remain dormant for months, and even years after initial exposure.

The first known outbreak of Nipah occurred in Sungai Nipah, a village in Malaysia, in 1998 (the source there were infected pigs). Unlike Covid-19, Nipah hasn’t spread far beyond where it was first discovered, and a few of cases have been reported. Despite this, similar outbreaks have periodically surfaced across Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore and India, and public health experts have become worry with the potential to cause major epidemics in the future, especially if the microorganism ever mutates into a strain that is more communicable between people (something a virus can do very well, as we’ve learned over the past year and a half). In 2018, an outbreak of Nipah in Kerala, India, left at least 17 dead.

Concern for Nipah led local health authorities to contract the tracking of 188 people suspected of having come into contact with the boy, since Monday (6th). At least 20 of these contacts are considered high risk and are currently quarantined. According to the CBS News, additional infections have been identified, although no other details have yet been made available.

Most of Nipah’s outbreaks have been small, with the largest so far being the first that made more than 300 people sick and killed about 100. In 2019, the Kerela government contained with successful a potential outbreak before it reached anyone else besides the initial case. But Kerala is still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which could complicate his efforts. Unfortunately, this case is also a reminder that Covid-19 is far from the only potential viral threat out there.