President of Galo on ​games with fans: “If Flamengo plays, Atlético-MG will too” | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will follow the decision taken by the clubs (except Flamengo) that compete in the Brazilian Championship to continue without the presence of the public at the games, as long as the Rio club respects what the majority agreed to in a meeting at the CBF. The position was disclosed by the president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, after a meeting at the City Hall of Belo Horizonte, what authorized the return of fans to the stadiums in the capital .

Athletic News

Rooster changes plans and waits for selectables

Atlético and Flamengo obtained an injunction from the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) which allows the presence of the public at the teams’ games.

– Flamengo got the injunction to have games, with the STJD. Immediately, we did too. We will not use the injunction if Flamengo does not use it either. If Flamengo plays, I made it clear at the meeting, Atlético will use the same right – said the Athletic president.

Sérgio Coelho stressed that Atlético always respects decisions taken in the majority. But he understands that he cannot be harmed by a club that does not follow the group’s determination.

– Atlético fulfills its obligations, respects what is decided by the majority, but it will not let a club benefit either. We’ll play with fans too if necessary. We hope that Flamengo will accompany us so that we do not use the injunction.

1 of 2 Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Guilherme Frossard Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético-MG — Photo: Guilherme Frossard

The two clubs are fighting for the title of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to playing in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores cups.