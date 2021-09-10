PRF releases 33 points blocked by Pocket Narist truckers

posted on 09/09/2021 1:33 PM / updated on 09/09/2021 1:48 PM



(credit: Reproduction / Federal Highway Police)

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported having dismantled 33 roadblocks created by truck drivers on Brazilian roads this Thursday morning (9/9). The action began at dawn and had the mobilization of 2,000 police officers.

“The PRF is located in all identified locations and continues to work to guarantee free flow on federal highways, enabling the flow of production as well as the right to come and go of drivers and users,” he said in a statement.

According to the PRF, action on the roads was not coordinated by a sectorial entity or by road freight transport. The corporation’s bulletin also informed that the mobilization is punctual and that it is not involved with the category’s demands.

In a video, fugitive truck driver Zé Trovão asked the truck drivers not to “shift their foot” . “This is fair? PRF going after the truckers. We’re not going to let our guard down now,” he said. The activist also stated that “no one went to the streets to defend President Bolsonaro, but for the Brazilian flag”.

The demobilization is the result of the release of an audio, where President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) asks his supporters to organize an end to the stoppage of cargo vehicles.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) registered concentration points on highways in 14 states. Interdictions due to blockades occur in the states of Bahia, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul and Santa Catarina.

Despite the retention of this type of vehicle, traffic is free on stretches of highways in Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Rondônia, Pará and Roraima.