PSOL and PT will not participate in an act called by the MBL against Bolsonaro

The national president of PSOL, Juliano Medeiros, confirmed this Thursday 9 that the party will not adhere to the acts of September 12, called by the MBL, against President Jair Bolsonaro. According to the leader, the party should not attend because the demonstrations “were not built together”.

Medeiros also revealed a conversation with presidents of other acronyms and a pre-agreement for a protest that should take place in October, “with everyone calling together”.

Asked if he was invited by MBL for September 12th, he said that “no one goes to an act being invited. You take your militancy in acts that participate in the construction”. For him, the moment requires joining forces as long as the acts are built together.

Earlier, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), said that the acronym was also not invited to join the demonstrations and therefore will not participate in the protests.

“These demonstrations were already being called by the MBL. We are not summoning. We also have no problem with who will participate and we do not prohibit participation. […] We need to bring the democratic field together and build together. The main thing is this. It is not an adhesion, but a journey together. Walking alongside the forces that want to defend democracy”, he declared in an interview to the website power360.

In an official statement on Wednesday 8, the MBL changed the tone and called “all parties, civil leaders and associations, as long as they respect the need to leave their particular agendas and their electoral preferences out of the act to unite for impeachment”. Before, the group had adopted the slogan “Neither Lula, nor Bolsonaro” to call the actions.

The change of MBL took place after the group Rights Now – Forum for Democracy plan a kind of new ‘Diretas Já’ in favor of Bolsonaro’s impeachment.

as reported capital letter, the Rights Now movement, which has 18 parties, tried to open a dialogue so that participation in the act of September 12 could be expanded.

“We will try to sensitize organizations that are building the 12th [de setembro] to expand it, so that it does not deal with ‘neither Lula nor Bolsonaro’”, said Fernando Guimarães, one of the founders of the group. “The demonstrations cannot have an electoral character, they must represent a whole of society,” he added.

On social networks, supporters of both the PT and the PSOL defended the absence of the parties in the acts.

On the other hand, presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) announced that he will attend. “Irei à manifestação do dia 12 na Avenida Paulista e sempre tentarei ir a outras manifestações que forem convocadas contra Bolsonaro”, escreveu no Twitter. “Whatever the sacrifice and risk this represents, there is something bigger than anything: the future of Brazil and our democracy.”

