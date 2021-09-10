Pyramid suspects, Alphabets shuts down activities and makes investors apprehensive | Cabo Frio



The sports betting company Alphabets Investimentos, headquartered in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region, announced the end of activities this Wednesday (8). The information was disclosed by the company’s leader, Rogério Cruz, on social networks. According to the Portal O Dia had already published, the company, suspected of functioning as a financial pyramid, had already been having problems, especially in relation to late payments. At the time, consultants denied the information and said they would work around the problem. Behold, less than a week later, that’s not what happened. Alphabets had a large number of customers in the Lakes Region and claimed to be a provider of “a high-performance free software aimed at profits and income in the sports betting market”.

Rogério Cruz Guapindaia was the leader of Alphabets

Among the reasons given by Rogério Cruz Guapindaia, who was in charge of Alphabets, for the closure of the company in the official note published on Instagram, are “the total impossibility of migrating to a new system and problems, such as double payments, invasion of our system, sending false receipts, among others”.

The businessman maintains that Alphabets created “a payment plan with solid foundations, started from scratch and 100% framed by Brazilian law” and thanked the clients “for the trust, the work and the time we spent together”. Rogério also asked for a period of 30 days to “start and implement the payment plan adopted” and apologized for the inconvenience caused. “We are committed to honoring the full return of all amounts received”, states the note.

Apprehension climate and death threats

In the group maintained by the company on Telegram, with more than 1,700 members, the information about the closure of Alphabets dropped like a bomb even during the night of Wednesday. Among the testimonies, a woman said that she had invested R$ 10 thousand in month 08. “It was the money that I saved my whole life. I’m a nurse and I remember every 24-hour shift I gave killing myself to gather this money. I haven’t even received the first installment yet”, he lamented. Prints and materials received by Portal O Dia show threats to the leader of Alphabets with messages at the level “Rogério Cruz is going to die” and, in a video, an investor says: “either the guys help us find this son of a bitch, or each one pays the consequence” . “I can’t do anything. If I don’t get my money, your mothers will cry”, said the man in the images, which show a BOPE mug. A message attributed to the company asked all investors to take a screenshot of the number of licenses activated “before the site could happen to go down”.

Promise of astronomical profits

In addition to nearly 18 thousand followers on Rogério’s Instagram, several profiles linked to Alphabets were created on the social network. In some of them, even a promise of income of 30% per month is made. On the website, the proposal was even bigger. “In just a few clicks you already acquire our exclusive robot, and every profit generated the company charges a performance fee of 30% of the profit, for example: if you get R$: 1,000.00 profit in the month, the company keeps R$300 .00 and you with R$ 700.00, our robots get an average of 1.2% to 3.2% per day and you follow all the bets daily 6 days a week”, said the newsletter.

Investing Lagos also closed

Investing Lagos also closed On the same day as Alphabets, Investing Lagos also announced the end of activities. In a statement, the company justified that “in view of the default caused by our contracted traders, in an extraordinary manner and aiming to keep their obligations up to date, we will have to terminate our activities and terminate all contracts in advance.” Investing claims that the legal sector has already filed a crime report “communicating the absence of refund of the investors’ amounts contributed to the traders’ account”. “Given the facts narrated and the commitment assumed, this company has been making the necessary efforts so that the capital of all investors starts to be returned gradually as of next October”, the company committed.

In the crosshairs of the police

Businessman and investor, Wesley Pessano was murdered at the age of 19 in São Pedro da Aldeia on August 4th

Since the murder of 19-year-old businessman and investor Wesley Pessano in São Pedro da Aldeia at the beginning of last month, the police have been targeting investment companies in the Lagos region. According to an article in the newspaper Extra, the Civil Police is investigating at least 30 companies headquartered in Cabo Frio suspected of setting up financial pyramid schemes with the promise of high-profit payments to those who invest in the business. “I have several companies under investigation. All, at first, are from Cabo Frio. As we go along, we’ll know if they really are from the city or not. Some surveys are advanced. In others, we are verifying more information”, said the delegate Carlos Eduardo Pereira Almeida, holder of the 126th DP to Extra.