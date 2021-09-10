Rafael interacts with fans and imagines debuting for Botafogo in at least two weeks

Rafael is already in Rio de Janeiro, excited and willing to debut for the Botafogo. New reinforcement, the full-back “invaded” the club’s Twitter profile this Friday, responded to fans and designed his first game in “at least two weeks”.

In the conversation with the fans, Rafael elected kitten, joel carli and Chay as your favorite players in the squad.

He even promised to go to a grandstand game with the fans in the Nilton Santos Stadium when you cannot act.

Watch the video of Rafael’s arrival in Rio to introduce himself to Botafogo: