Rafael interacts with fans and imagines debuting for Botafogo in at least two weeks

Rafael is already in Rio de Janeiro, excited and willing to debut for the Botafogo. New reinforcement, the full-back “invaded” the club’s Twitter profile this Friday, responded to fans and designed his first game in “at least two weeks”.

In the conversation with the fans, Rafael elected kitten, joel carli and Chay as your favorite players in the squad.

He even promised to go to a grandstand game with the fans in the Nilton Santos Stadium when you cannot act.

You can’t rest, Adm has already come to visit Rafael! Does the house belong to Botafogo? 🔥#Let’s BOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/3BPljpjWAg — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

I’m sure I’ll take something from Botafogo from here huh @orafa2 👀🖤 pic.twitter.com/4jI7xnLhQW — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

In digital action, the @orafa2 surprise league for members Shirt 7 to give that review! 👌🏼 Stay tuned on cell 📲👀 Be part of the Program, maybe your phone won’t ring? https://t.co/dN1fHpD7vc pic.twitter.com/S3FLsMueor — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

Got twitter password huh Come to review Signed: @orafa2 pic.twitter.com/B3T65psW7y — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

I’ll put a black and white then 😂 https://t.co/DJTTpn0Hk0 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

I’ll talk this week, at least two weeks for me to debut https://t.co/G1I94tV7Br — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

If she sees this, she’ll scold you at 😂😂 https://t.co/vviO62LfW7 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

It will be a pleasure https://t.co/HlBm3fZ0Cl — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

Carli,Gatito and chay https://t.co/iGD0gyNqlo — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

If God wants us to win tomorrow I’ll release 🙌🏼 https://t.co/3EU3CScizf — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

Everything working for sure https://t.co/CBgX96r7Am — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

Happy birthday brother and thank you https://t.co/7nzGExDKxC — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

I will return the password Thanks, tmj pic.twitter.com/ems4bQrMIB — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) September 10, 2021

Watch the video of Rafael’s arrival in Rio to introduce himself to Botafogo: