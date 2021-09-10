Rafaella defends Neymar after Galvão’s criticism: ‘You’ll be beaten like him’

Galvão Bueno criticized Neymar’s irritation with the fouls committed by the Peruvian team. After an entry by Lapadula at 17 of the second half, he compared the reaction of the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team with those of Lionel Messi, who also tends to “be hunted” on the field.

“Calm down, Neymar, calm down. This is what Neymar lacks a little. You don’t see Messi do that. Neymar still lacks this self-control because Messi is beaten as much as he does,” said Galvão.

Annoyed with the speech of the TV Globo professional, Rafaella, the attacker’s sister, countered the comment made by the narrator in the stories on Instagram.

“Galvão stop wanting to keep comparing Neymar and Messi. There’s no such thing, stop it, my son. They’re both hunted, they’re both beaten, cool. Go there and you go out on the field and be beaten like he’s beaten and you don’t have to say anything . What conduct what. You’re not the one who feels pain after the game, right. Spare me,” she said.

By scoring the second goal of Brazil’s victory against Peru in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Neymar became the top scorer of the Brazilian national team in the World Cup qualifiers. The number 10 shirt surpassed Zico and Romário and, with 12 goals, went on to lead the list.

Neymar’s 12th goal didn’t have such a high degree of difficulty: Everton Ribeiro shot, the defender deflected it before the goalkeeper reached the ball and, with Gallese down, the Brazilian striker only pushed into the back of the net. Neymar reached 69 goals in 113 games with the Brazil shirt.