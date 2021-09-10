Ranger 2023: confirmed in Brazil and Argentina, pickup truck makes 1st appearance – 09/09/2021

A few days after confirming that the new generation Ranger will be manufactured in Argentina and launched in Brazil, Ford releases the first official video of the new generation of the pickup and schedules an undisguised presentation for the end of this year. The model will be manufactured in the neighboring country from 2023.

The official video shows truck test units camouflaged on tracks in Australia and New Zealand, where Ford’s main pickup development center is located. The vehicle is put to the test in different types of terrain, with mud, sand, snow, rocks and off-road stretches.

The video also shows images of the Ranger with a double cab Image: Reproduction/Ford

Despite starting production in Argentina only in 2023, from next year production will start in South Africa and Thailand.

“Adopting superior off-road credentials and Ford’s dynamic driving DNA, we’ve developed the toughest, most capable and connected Ranger pickup truck to date with the customer in mind. The next generation Ranger will be the ideal companion for work, family and play. delighted to present the new generation of highly capable Ranger in its natural habitat “says the automaker’s blue oval logo.

What to expect from the new Ranger 2023

Despite being camouflaged, Ranger’s new-generation front is reminiscent of the F-150 Image: Disclosure

In the images, Ranger appears camouflaged, but it is possible to see a design with influences from the new Ford F-150. There is no specification on the vehicle’s mechanics, but two engines are on the list of options: a four-cylinder 2.0 turbodiesel, which delivers 213 horsepower and 50.9 kgfm of torque; and, in the top-of-the-line versions, a V6 3.0 turbodiesel with 253 hp and 61.1 kgfm of maximum power and torque. It is the same set used in the F-150.

When it comes to connectivity, Ford promises a lot of care. Among the items expected is a huge screen for the multimedia center, vertical, similar to those used by Fiat in Toro and by Volvo in the XC60. There will also be a robust package of semi-autonomous technologies.

The Ford Ranger platform will be shared with Volkswagen and used to design the next generation of Amarok, to be produced in South Africa. Ford Maverick, Toro’s future rival, and the F-150 itself are also expected in Brazil.

