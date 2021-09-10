Rapporteur at the STF, Fachin votes against time frame for demarcation of indigenous lands | Policy

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Edson Fachin voted this Thursday (9) against the application of the “time frame” thesis in the demarcation of indigenous lands in the country.

Since August 26, the STF has judged whether the demarcation of indigenous lands should follow the criterion that defines that Indians can only claim the demarcation of lands that were already occupied by them before the date of promulgation of the 1988 Constitution, the so-called “time frame”.

The case’s reporter, Fachin argued that indigenous ownership is not equal to civil ownership and should not be investigated from this perspective, but based on the Constitution – which guarantees them the original right to land.

“Authorizing, in the absence of the Constitution, the loss of possession of traditional lands by the indigenous community, means the progressive ethnocide of their culture, by the dispersion of the indigenous members of that group, in addition to casting these people into situations of misery and acculturation, denying them the right to identity and difference in relation to the way of life of the surrounding society”, said the rapporteur.

According to Fachin, “the rights of indigenous communities consist of fundamental rights, which guarantee the maintenance of the conditions of existence and dignified life for the Indians” and “land for the indigenous people has no commercial value, as in the private sense of ownership”. “It is about a relationship of identity, spirituality and existence”, he said.

The minister also considered that applying the Raposa Serra do Sol case, in which the Supreme Court recognized the time frame, to all demarcations is to ignore the existence of various indigenous ethnic groups.

“Although the decision has the effectiveness of res judicata in relation to the demarcation of the Raposa Serra do Sol indigenous land, it does not automatically apply to the other demarcations of areas of traditional indigenous occupation in the country”, he argued.

According to the minister, “the complexity of the Brazilian land tenure situation is not disregarded, much less the wide range of difficulties faced by rural producers in good faith”.

“However, legal certainty cannot mean not complying with constitutional norms, especially those that ensure fundamental rights”. “There is no greater legal certainty than complying with the Constitution.”

Last week, more than 30 entities interested in the cause, the attorney general of the Union and the attorney general of the Republic, were heard.

The decision of the STF ministers is awaited by thousands of indigenous people from various regions of the country who have been in Brasília for days at the “Luta pela Vida” camp, set up about two kilometers from the National Congress. Currently, there are more than 300 processes for the demarcation of indigenous lands open in the country.

Indigenous people are against the recognition of the “time frame” thesis, while rural landowners argue that the criterion is important to guarantee legal certainty. President Jair Bolsonaro is in favor of the thesis.

The case is being judged by the STF, as in 2013 the TRF-4 applied the “time frame” criterion by granting the Santa Catarina Environmental Institute an area that is part of the Sassafras Biological Reserve, Ibirama LaKlãnõ Indigenous Land .