Raul Gustavo completes 100 days without taking the field for Corinthians; remember last match

This Friday, defender Raul Gustavo completes 100 days without taking the field. The last time he played for Corinthians was on June 2, against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil – at the time, Timão lost 2-0, with a decisive failure by the southpaw in the second goal.

During this period of more than three months without acting, Raul was almost traded to Bordeaux, France. The foreign club had offered 2 million euros for 50% of the athlete’s pass, but Timão opted for his permanence.

The 22-year-old also had a big loss in this period. It is his son Ravi, who died in his mother’s womb, at 33 weeks of gestation. On Father’s Day, the player remembered the Corinthians TV the importance of his teammates and the Corinthians fatigue during his recovery time.

Overshadowed by the main defense duo composed of Gil and João Victor, the 34 shirt may return to the field this Sunday, just against Atlético-GO, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.

The possibility of being selected is due to the fact that Gil received his third yellow card in the match against Juventude and is suspended for the next match. The other option for Sylvinho is Léo Santos, who was used during Paulistão and then returned to the Under-23.

So far, the defender has 12 matches played by Timão, with six wins, one draw and five defeats. In addition, he has two goals scored in Paulistão 2021 – the first in the derby against Santos, when he honored his deceased sister, and the second against Inter de Limeira.

