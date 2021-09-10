Raul Gustavo values ​​Corinthians training week and makes himself available to Sylvinho

Corinthians returns to the field next Sunday, at 6:15 pm, when they face Atlético-GO. Defender Raul Gustavo, one of the most talked about names for the match, since Gil is suspended, valued Timão’s last training sessions.

“A strong week, we work a lot, the teacher has been talking to us a lot. High expectations for a big game, it’s going to be tough, but we’re focused to make a great match on Sunday“said the Corinthians – see the video below.

Raul should start alongside João Victor in defense for the first time and form the third duo since Sylvinho took charge of the team. With an eye on the opportunity to return to the starting 11, the young man made himself available to the coach and guaranteed total delivery in the game.

“Of course, this is the teacher’s choice, but I’m working hard for it, dedicating myself to the fullest and if the teacher counts on me, you can be sure that I’ll do my best to bring victory, which is the most important thing,” he added.

