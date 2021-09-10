recall controversies involving Safadão’s ex

The new participants of “The Farm 13″ are already confined and during the program “Hoje em Dia” on RecordTV the names of seven pawns were revealed. The news from the 2021 edition, which debuts on September 14th, was also presented at the press conference.

On the program, Adriane Galisteu stated that she has been preparing a lot for her debut and has already mentioned how she intends to act in conducting the reality show. “My role is not to be anyone’s teacher, but to lead in the best way for those at home. We have to deliver entertainment,” she declared. “I won’t be so nice, pedestrians have to follow the rules”.

The RecordTV team also informed what news the public will see in the new edition. One is the inclusion of new animals such as horned cows. From this edition on, the program will also offer the service of payperview, which had already been requested in past editions. With several cameras, the public will be able to watch the reality 24 hours a day, through Playplus, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

altogether are 20 participants, but in the program only seven of the pawns were revealed. Rodrigo Carelli, director of the network’s realities core, revealed how the cast is chosen: first, a list of possible names is made. When contacting each one, the director verifies if there is really interest in the award, or if the candidate just wants to “show up”.

Check out seven pawns from “The Farm 13”:

1. Victor Pecoraro

The first participant revealed was actor Victor Pecoraro, known for his works in “Chocolate com Pimenta” on TV Globo, “Os Dez Mandamentos” on Record and “As Aventuras de Poliana” on SBT. He is married to model Renato Muller, with whom he has two daughters, Sophia and Rebekah.

“I’m going for the prize of 1 million and a half reais”, he declared. “My strategy is to take care of the animals and prune the poisonous herbs”, he joked.

2. Little Mussun

The second name presented was Mussunzinho, son of the humorist Mussum. He has acted in the soap operas “Caminho das Índias” and “América”. He was also a presenter on TV Globinho, in 2010. The artist has been married for three years and has a son.

Mussunzinho stated that he intends to enter the program with an open heart and the public will really get to know him. “My audience knows me through the characters, I don’t have an open public life. They can get to know me now.”

3. Liziane Gutierrez

Known for her plastic and controversies, Liziane Gutierrez was the third confirmed participant of A Fazenda 13. The model came out in the international media, in 2015, when she stated that singer Jason Derulo abandoned her in Las Vegas after she refused to have sex with he. In 2016, Liziane accused Chris Brown of punching him in the face, but the case was dropped for lack of evidence. Two years later, she was expelled from the VIP area of ​​the Dua Lipa concert for wearing a T-shirt with the hashtag “Ele Yes” in support of Jair Bolsonaro.

“I don’t look for a shack, but I don’t run away from them,” said the model. During the press conference, Liziane was asked if she gets into fights over the media, but she denied it. “I don’t change my personality whether I have a camera or not. I’ve never made a shack to appear,” he declared. “You will meet a side that goes beyond the strong personality and the shacks. You will meet a totally different Liziane Gutierrez, who you will either love or hate.”

4. Nego do Borel

Among allegations of domestic violence, Leno Maycon, known as Nego do Borel, was the fourth confirmed pawn. The artist is accused of assault by his ex-girlfriend, Duda Reis. The singer has released three albums and among his main hits in music are “Me Solta” and “Você Partiu Meu Coração”.

Nego believes that the public will get to know him better through the reality show. “I know who I am and the Farm gives Brazil an opportunity to meet people,” he declared. The artist also stated that he does not intend to mention the lawsuits being filed against him. “I don’t want to talk about my ex, everything is in the hands of justice. Some things I have to say, because I was wronged,” he said.

5. Tati Quebra-Barraco

Tatiana dos Santos Lourenço, known as Tati Quebra-Barraco, was the fifth confirmed. She is a funk singer and songwriter and has become known for speaking openly in her songs about sex, female empowerment, independence and self-love. His biggest hits are “Boladona”, “Desce Glamourosa”, “Sou Feia Mas Tô na Moda” and “Dako é Bom”.

“People have to be real, regardless of the game,” he declared. She also said what she thinks will make her win the show. “I think being true the way I am, speaking what I think, what I think. Regardless of the circumstances, be me. I’m not an actress, I won’t act.”

6. Bil Araújo

Arcrebiano, known as Bil, enters his third reality show in 2021. He gained fame after participating in Big Brother Brasil 2021. Soon after, he joined the cast of No Limite and is now part of A Fazenda 13.

Bil stated that, unlike BBB21, where he became involved in a relationship with Karol Conká, he does not intend to have a relationship with anyone. He also says he is going to the reality show with the goal of winning the cash prize.

7. Mileide Mihaile

Businesswoman from Ceará and former wife of Wesley Safadão, Mileide Mihaile was the seventh confirmed participant. She is Yudhy’s mother, the result of her relationship with Safadão. The ex-couple has a troubled relationship and has already had several controversies exposed in the media.

“I’m not afraid of anything, I’m ready for any situation,” Mileide said about the reality show. At the press conference, the businesswoman was asked if her son would stay with Thyane Dantas, current wife of Wesley Safadão. The two do not maintain a good relationship, as Thyane was supposedly friends with Mileide when he became involved with the singer, while still married. The child replied that the son will stay with the father and the grandmother.

