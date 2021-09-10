Recovering lost sleep takes longer than you think, study says

Yawning and exhausted from yet another sleepless night? Congratulations, you have joined the multitude of people around the world who suffer from sleep deprivation, a serious problem that can affect your physical and mental health.

Sleep problems constitute a “global epidemic that threatens the health and quality of life of up to 45% of the world’s population”, according to World Sleep Day statistics.

But it’s easy to recover from that sleep deficit, right, especially if you’re young? A good night’s sleep or two – and certainly a full week of sleep – and you’re back to full functioning?

Unfortunately, a recent new study has revealed that this may not be the case, even for younger people. Thirteen people in their 20s who slept 30% less than necessary for 10 nights did not fully recover most of their cognitive processing after seven nights of unrestricted sleep to recover.

“This is a well-done, albeit small, study with multiple measures to examine the impact of partial sleep deprivation – primarily examining sleep duration using pulse actigraphy, EEG changes and cognitive performance,” said Dr. Bhanu Prakash Kolla, a sleep medicine specialist at the Mayo Clinic Sleep Medicine Center in Rochester, Minnesota, who did not participate in the study.

“Reaction times improved over seven days and returned to baseline levels, while other cognitive tasks, including accuracy, did not fully recover,” Kolla said.

“What the study showed is that there are things like memory and mental processing speed that won’t be restored as quickly,” said sleep expert Dr. Raj Dasgupta, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, who also did not participate in the study.

“Definitely most of the sleep loss can be recovered, but there are things you just won’t recover quickly,” said Dasgupta. “That’s why it’s so important, in the first place, not to have sleep debt.”

your brain needs sleep

It may have been a small study, but it echoes the results of previous research. A laboratory-based sleep study found that people who slept less than six hours a night for two weeks – and who thought they were fine – functioned just as poorly cognitively and reflexively as people who were sleep deprived for two full nights. .

That’s because the brain needs uninterrupted sleep cycles to absorb new skills, form key memories, and repair the body from the wear and tear of the day. During sleep, your body is literally repairing and restoring itself on a cellular level.

Chronic lack of sleep, therefore, affects your ability to pay attention, learn new things, be creative, solve problems, and make decisions.

Even skipping sleep for just one night stops functioning.

Staying awake for just 18 hours could impair your ability to drive if you had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Skip a full 24 hours of sleep and you’ll soon be up to 0.10% – well above the US legal driving limit of 0.08%.

A 2017 study found that healthy middle-aged adults who slept poorly for just one night produced an abundance of the beta-amyloid protein responsible for the hallmark plaques of Alzheimer’s.

And a study published in June found that older adults who have significant difficulty falling asleep and who experience frequent nocturnal awakenings are at high risk of developing dementia or dying prematurely from any cause.

Depending on age, we should sleep between seven and ten hours a night. But 1 in 3 Americans doesn’t get enough sleep, according to the CDC.

In addition, 50 million to 70 million Americans struggle with sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia and restless legs syndrome, which can ruin a good night’s sleep.

The CDC calls this a “public health problem” because interrupted sleep is associated with an increased risk of illnesses, including high blood pressure, impaired immune performance, weight gain, lack of libido, mood swings, paranoia, depression, and a increased risk of diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular disease, dementia and some cancers.

What to do

How long will it take you to recover from lack of sleep?

“We don’t know that exactly,” Kolla said. “This study shows that perhaps some tasks, especially in younger recovering patients, may take longer if sleep deprivation follows.”

The key, experts say, first and foremost is to avoid going without sleep.

“We need to prioritize sleep and try to get at least seven hours of sleep a night,” Kolla said. “When we can’t, it’s important to make sure we have some time to recover and be aware that sleep deprivation affects our mood and cognition.”

You can prepare for a good sleep by not smoking and keeping your alcohol intake to a minimum. Eating a well-balanced diet, exercising regularly, staying mentally active, and keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol levels under control also improve sleep.

You can also solve any sleep problems by training your brain to sleep better. Experts call this “sleep hygiene” and suggest setting up a bedtime routine designed to relax and calm down that doesn’t include a TV, smartphone, or other blue light-emitting device for at least one to two hours before bed.

(Translated text. Read the original in English here.)