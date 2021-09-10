Replacement of Fit in Brazil, new Honda City is spotted before launch – 10/09/2021

The new Honda City hatchback is on the streets and in a testing program. In the sight of reader Philip Heremann, in Artur Nogueira, in the interior of São Paulo, it is possible to see that the model is camouflaged by the automaker and will be presented by the end of the first quarter of 2022. In the headlights, 100% LED.

The new City hatch, with a body unprecedented in Brazil, will be responsible for replacing another compact of the brand, the Fit – a highly popular automobile from the assembler. Before the two-volume version, the sedan option will arrive at dealerships later this year, between November and December, our forecast.

The images show similarities with the City Hatch launched for the Thai market at the end of last year. Architecture reveals this.

Novo City with 2-volume body will be launched in Brazil by the end of the 1st quadrimester of 2022 Image: Philip Heremann/Personal Archive

There, in the Asian market, the hatch is sold in two versions, one being a hybrid. Around here, the electrified configuration is not in Honda’s initial plans, which by 2023 will have two more hybrid vehicles in our market. The first is the new Accord, which has just been released.

The mission of the new City Hatch in Brazil will be to replace the Fit, which will be discontinued next year Image: Pilip Heremann/Personal Archive

Around here, the Fit should receive, at least initially, a 1.5-aspirated engine. But, it won’t be the same 116 horsepower, 15.3 kgfm i-VTEC offered today. Rumors give an account of a propulsion in the same liter, but stronger and more economical.

