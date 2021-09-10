Results of Quina 5653 today, Thursday (09/09/21)

This Wednesday, September 9, Caixa conducts the draw for the result of Quina contest 5653 from 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize is accumulated and the player who hits the five tens can win BRL 7.7 million. See Quina’s numbers:

Quina 5653 Results

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 18-21-46-49-54.

Quina Prize Winners

All bets that have from two to five tens of the result of Quina contest 5653 manage to win prize. If more than one player marks all the numbers, the main amount will be divided equally between the winners. No band pays fixed prizes and the value is defined after proration among the winners.

What happens if no one wins? If you do not have a correct Quina result in any band, the lottery value accumulates for the next draw, in the respective prize band.

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the prize is up to 90 calendar days counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5653.

Also read >> Quina 5652 has no winner and prize accumulates at R$7.7 million