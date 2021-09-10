Retail sales rise 1.2% in July compared to June, above expectations and reaching a record level

grocery shopping

SAO PAULO – Retail sales rose 1.2% in July compared to June 2021, reported this Friday (10) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

With this, the level of the sector reached a record in the historical series started in 2000. In the year, the retail accumulated growth of 6.6% and in the last twelve months, it grew 5.9%.

The number was above expectations. According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was for an increase of 0.7% of sales in July compared to June and an increase of 3.45% compared to July 2020.

“Despite the progress, the intra-sector movement of trade is very heterogeneous. Some activities have not yet managed to recover losses in the pandemic, such as office equipment and supplies, which is still 26.7% below the pre-pandemic level, or fuels and lubricants, which is 23.5% below”, analyzes the manager of PMC, Cristiano Santos.

Among the eight activities surveyed, five had positive rates in July. The most intense increase was that of other articles for personal and domestic use (19.1%). “We see a trajectory of recovery in this activity, which ends up making great promotions and increasing its gross resale revenue, in a new moment of opening and greater flexibility in social isolation, which generates a greater increase in demand”, explains Santos.

Fabrics, apparel and footwear (2.8%), office, computer and communication equipment and material (0.6%) also increased in the period. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (0.2%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetic articles (0.1%) were stable. On the other hand, the activities that reduced the volume of sales were books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-5.2%), furniture and household appliances (-1.4%) and fuels and lubricants (-0.3%).

In expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, sales volume increased by 1.1% in July, compared to June. This increase was driven by the sector of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces (0.2%), while construction material changed negatively (-2.3%).

Compared to July 2020, retail trade grew 5.7%, the fifth consecutive positive rate. This result came from fabrics, apparel and footwear (42.0%), other articles for personal and domestic use (36.8%), fuels and lubricants (6.4%) and pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic, perfumery and cosmetics (4.8%).

Four sectors also had a decrease in the year-on-year indicator: books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-23.2%), furniture and household appliances (-12.0%), office, computer and communication equipment and supplies (-5.6% ) and hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (-1.8%).

“Due to the pronounced declines in the period that marks the beginning of the pandemic (from March to July 2020), retail showed gains, above all, in the most affected activities, such as fabrics, clothing and shoes and other articles for personal and household use , which once again registered double-digit rates in the positive field”, commented Cristiano Santos.

Industry sales rise in 19 states of the federation

Compared to June, retail trade had positive variations in 19 of the 27 units of the federation in July, with highlights for the states of Rondônia (17.5%), Santa Catarina (12.5%) and Paraná (11.1% ). In the negative field, the biggest falls were in the states of Minas Gerais (-2.1%), Rio Grande do Norte (-1.5%) and Amazonas (-1.5%).

In extended retail trade, the positive change in July was followed by 15 units of the federation, the main ones being Santa Catarina (6.7%), Paraná (6.2%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (5.3%). Among the falls, with negative pressure, stand out Maranhão (-2.6%), Rio Grande do Norte (-2.2%) and Sergipe (-2.2%).

(with IBGE News Agency)

