Richarlison takes notice that Seleção no longer has rivals in South America, and Argentine newspaper reacts | Brazilian Team

Out of the call, due to restrictions on athletes who work in England, Richarlison returned to make waves with the good campaign of the Brazilian team in the Qualifiers. After exchanging provocations with the Chilean Vidal, this time it was left to all the other teams in South America. And Argentina’s main sports newspaper, “Olé”, did not digest the jokes well.
Brazil beat Peru with goals from Everton Ribeiro and Neymar and complete eight straight wins in qualifying
The Everton striker used all his inspiration this Thursday night on Instagram to highlight the fact that Brazil leads the qualifiers with 100% success. He also questioned the absence of rivals in South America and assumed that Neymar is the best in the world. See the taunts below.
See qualifying table
Richarlison makes waves after winning the Seleção — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Richarlison makes waves after victory for the Brazilian team — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Richarlison makes waves after victory for the Brazilian team — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Richarlison displays the five stars of the five-time world championship — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
As much as it did not directly mention Argentina, the newspaper “Olé” reacted to the Brazilian striker’s jokes and recalled his history of provocations, such as in the Olympics and Copa América.
Last week, midfielder Arturo Vidal, from Chile, exchanged barbs with Richarlison after the Seleção’s 1-0 victory. In his Instagram account, the Chilean posted a photo of the Brazilian during the Olympic Games in Tokyo-2020, but with his face covered by a drawing of a clown.
“And this clown, who knows?”
The next morning, Richarlison released a meme as a rejoinder. The image brings a dialogue between the narrator Galvão Bueno, from Globo, and the reporter Tino Marcos, who left the company in February after a trajectory of 35 years.